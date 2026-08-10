Real story of RS Dhaliwal, played by Abhay Verma in Operation Safed Sagar?

Operation Safed Sagar has become a new favourite among viewers, with the Netflix series offering a glimpse into the Indian Air Force’s crucial role in the Kargil War. While the show brings to life officers such as former Chief of Army Staff BS Dhanoa and Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, Abhay Verma’s portrayal of Flying Officer RS Dhaliwal aka Dhali has also struck a chord. The character is shown as a young, exceptionally skilled pilot whose confidence sometimes borders on reckless, yet whose courage becomes instrumental in carrying out challenging night operations during the war.

During a war-game exercise in the series, viewers are introduced to 25-year-old RS Dhaliwal, who is visibly confident about his flying abilities. He is introduced with the words, “He is Flying Officer Dhaliwal. Very talented. And a bit of a show-off as well.” His overconfidence eventually gets him grounded, but the sequence also establishes the defining trait of the character—the kind of fearless confidence that made him an extraordinary pilot.

The real RS Dhaliwal had a remarkable career that extended far beyond what is depicted on screen.

Born Rajpal Singh Dhaliwal in January 1974, he was commissioned into the Indian Air Force as a Pilot Officer on June 17, 1995, as part of the 155th Pilots’ Course. After being inducted into the fighter stream, he underwent rigorous, multi-stage flying training before qualifying as a fighter pilot. Following his operational conversion, he was posted to a frontline fighter squadron and went on to serve at several important Air Force bases across the country.

During his early years in service, Dhaliwal earned a reputation as a highly skilled, disciplined and dependable fighter pilot, known for his professionalism and commitment to flying.

Four night missions in the darkness of Kargil

While serving with No 17 Squadron as a Flying Officer, Dhaliwal was called upon to participate in Operation Safed Sagar, the Indian Air Force’s air campaign during the 1999 Kargil War. Despite being among the youngest fighter pilots in the IAF at the time, he was entrusted with highly challenging night-strike missions against enemy positions in the mountainous terrain of Kargil. In July 1999, he successfully flew four operational combat missions under extremely demanding conditions, navigating the treacherous Himalayan terrain in darkness and accurately delivering weapons on designated enemy targets.

His performance during the operation earned him the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry), one of the Indian Air Force’s distinguished decorations for acts of courage and devotion to duty.

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The medal that recognised his courage

Dhaliwal’s contribution to Operation Safed Sagar cemented his reputation as an accomplished combat aviator. His operational experience, flying skills and ability to perform under extraordinary pressure earned him the respect of his superiors and fellow air warriors. But his career was far from over. His experience as a fighter pilot would eventually take him to one of the most prestigious assignments in the Indian Air Force.

From Combat Pilot to Surya Kiran Star

By 2007, Dhaliwal had joined the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), the Indian Air Force’s premier aerobatic display team. Raised in 1996 as part of No. 52 Squadron, SKAT became the aerial ambassadors of the Indian Air Force, showcasing its precision, professionalism and flying excellence through breathtaking displays across India and abroad. Dhaliwal joined the elite team on July 1, 2007.

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Being selected for SKAT was considered a significant professional honour. The team comprised some of the IAF’s most experienced and exceptionally skilled aviators, who were required to execute complex formation aerobatics involving split-second timing, absolute precision and complete trust between pilots.

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Dhaliwal underwent intensive training with the team, mastering the demanding manoeuvres that had become its trademark. His experience as a combat pilot made him one of the select aviators entrusted with performing these high-risk aerial displays.

A routine training flight that turned tragic

It was during one such routine training sortie in 2009 in Bidar, Karnataka, that Dhaliwal’s life came to a tragic end. On the morning of the training flight, Wing Commander Rajpal Singh Dhaliwal took off in his Kiran Mk-II aircraft as part of a nine-aircraft formation. The team was practising one of its signature manoeuvres, the ‘Barbed Wire Cross’, an intricate sequence in which aircraft crossed each other’s flight paths at low altitude with split-second precision before breaking away in different directions.

During the manoeuvre, Dhaliwal’s aircraft suffered a critical technical malfunction. Flying at barely 100 feet above the ground, he had virtually no time or altitude to recover the aircraft or eject safely. Within moments, the aircraft crashed and burst into flames, with the wreckage scattering over a wide area. Wing Commander Rajpal Singh Dhaliwal was survived by his wife, Rubina, and daughter, Rasha.

The real man behind Abhay Verma’s Dhaliwal

More than a decade later, Dhaliwal’s story has found a new audience through Operation Safed Sagar. While the series dramatises aspects of his life and career, the real Dhaliwal’s journey was extraordinary—from a young fighter pilot who played an integral role in the Kargil war, to a decorated combat aviator, and eventually to one of the select pilots chosen to fly with the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team.

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For Abhay Verma, who plays the decorated pilot in the series, portraying Dhaliwal has been a deeply personal experience.

“I have only become a better human playing RS Dhaliwal. The show has made me a better human every day. That is Operation Safed Sagar for you,” Verma told Red FM.