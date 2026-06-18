‘Rs 1 lakh if willing to compromise’: Manvi Gagroo on Bollywood’s dark reality

Actor Maanvi Gagroo has opened up about some of the uncomfortable experiences she encountered while trying to establish herself in the entertainment industry as an outsider, including receiving inappropriate offers disguised as professional opportunities.

During her appearance on the Two Girls & Two Cups podcast, Maanvi Gagroo recalled the darker side of the business. Maanvi recalled receiving a message that promised money in exchange for a ‘compromise.’ Sharing the incident, she said, “I remember getting a text saying, ‘You will get more than Rs 1 lakh if you are willing to compromise.’”

The actor revealed that such messages were shocking but also highlighted the importance of remaining cautious while navigating the industry. Despite these experiences, she chose to focus on her work and carve her own path.