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‘Rs 1 lakh if willing to compromise’: Manvi Gagroo on Bollywood’s dark reality
Recalling disturbing casting-related messages, Maanvi Gagroo shared her views on nepotism and the advantages enjoyed by star kids.
Actor Maanvi Gagroo has opened up about some of the uncomfortable experiences she encountered while trying to establish herself in the entertainment industry as an outsider, including receiving inappropriate offers disguised as professional opportunities.
During her appearance on the Two Girls & Two Cups podcast, Maanvi Gagroo recalled the darker side of the business. Maanvi recalled receiving a message that promised money in exchange for a ‘compromise.’ Sharing the incident, she said, “I remember getting a text saying, ‘You will get more than Rs 1 lakh if you are willing to compromise.’”
The actor revealed that such messages were shocking but also highlighted the importance of remaining cautious while navigating the industry. Despite these experiences, she chose to focus on her work and carve her own path.
Addressing the conversation around nepotism, Maanvi acknowledged that star kids undoubtedly enjoy certain advantages when entering the film industry. However, she pointed out that opportunities alone do not guarantee long-term success.
“Star kids definitely have access. They can meet people more easily, they know the ecosystem and they have a network. But eventually, audiences decide who stays,” she said.
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Maanvi also noted that outsiders often have to work harder to get noticed, secure auditions and build relationships within the industry. At the same time, she believes that the rise of streaming platforms and changing audience preferences have created more space for talent-driven performers.
Reflecting on her own journey, the actor also added that she focused on improving her craft and taking on roles that challenged her as a performer.
Over the years, Maanvi has built a strong presence across films and web series, earning appreciation for projects such as TVF Pitchers, Tripling, Four More Shots Please! and Half CA.
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