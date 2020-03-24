PLAYLIST: Large Short Films – 2020 edition

The short films are available on YouTube. The short films are available on YouTube.

Large Short Films has enabled a short film revolution in the country, drawing millions of viewers to its YouTube channel. As a platform for movies made on a shoestring budget, it also encourages aspiring filmmakers to come forward and showcase their works of art.

Its shorts like Sujoy Ghosh’s Ahalya and Anukul, Neeraj Pandey’s Ouch, Jyoti Kapur Das’ Chutney, Sanjeev Vig’s Rogan Josh and Mansi Jain’s Chhuri among more have grabbed eyeballs for its unique plots and realistic approach.

Actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Aparshakti Khurana, Sapna Pabbi, Tisca Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah, Sanjai Mishra, Purab Kohli and Kumud Mishra are among those who have appeared in short films on the Large Short Films platform.

Here are the latest short films on the Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films platform:

Chintu

Devi

The Lovers

Nawab

Gadhedo

Adheen

