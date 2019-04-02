Ross Butler joins Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel

Ross Butler is set to star in Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel.

The actor, who also stars in the streaming service’s teen drama 13 Reasons Why, has joined the cast of the film as Trevor Pike, best friend to Noah Centineo’s Peter Kavinsky.

Butler shared the news on Twitter Tuesday.

“Casual business calls. But yeah, we’re making a movie. No joke. @noahcent @netflix #TATBILB2,” he wrote alongside the photo with Centineo.

Producer Matt Kaplan also confirmed the news.

“We’re thrilled to announce that the endlessly charming Ross Butler has joined the cast of the ‘To All the Boys’ sequel as Trevor Pike. His real-life friendship with Noah brings a natural chemistry and great rapport to the set and we can’t wait for fans to see this friendship play out onscreen,” Kaplan told EW.

Michael Fimognari will direct the much-awaited sequel of 2018 hit Netflix film.

Lana Condor is also returning as the film’s female lead Lara Jean Covey to take the on-screen teenage love story forward.

Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish and John Corbett will reprise their roles.

Sofia Alvarez, who scripted “To All the Boys…” based on Jenny Han’s book series, will write the sequel.

The part two is currently in production.