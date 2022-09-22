scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP to produce multi-season series The Support Group

The Support Group is the story of three characters from different social backgrounds, who form an uneasy alliance to escape the consequences of an accidental killing.

Ronnie Screwvala along with Sidharth Jain will producer The Support Group series.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala on Wednesday announced his next venture, a web series titled The Support Group. The edge-of-the-seat show is directed by French/Indian writer-director Prashant Nair, best known for his 2015 feature film Umrika. He will also serve as a showrunner.

Produced by RSVP, with Sidharth Jain attached as the co-producer, The Support Group is the story of three characters from different social backgrounds, who form an uneasy alliance to escape the consequences of an accidental killing.

“The series is about normal, everyday people pushed to the brink, deeply conflicted by the choices that have led them to the very dark places they find themselves in,” the official synopsis read.

Screwvala, known for backing critically-acclaimed films like The Lunchbox, Udaan, and Dev D, said with the upcoming show their aim is to offer the audience an experience that will keep them glued to the screens. “With The Support Group, our goal is to create the kind of show that keeps you on the edge-of-your-seat, full of twists and gasp-out-loud moments you can’t help but binge straight through the night. A show that pushes the envelope and doesn’t hold back from shocking – but never gratuitously and always with integrity. A show full of iconic moments made to be discussed endlessly during lunch breaks and cocktail hours,” the producer said in a statement.

Nair, who is also credited as a creator on hit series Made In Heaven, said The Support Group will focus on the modern India and its rich cultural heritage.

“The darkness depicted in The Support Group will be infused with humour and irony, ensuring that for every shudder there’s also a laugh. The show will dig deep into the rich cultural heritage and nuances of contemporary life in India as a springboard for what will hopefully be a unique viewing experience,” the director said.

Jain said he was thrilled to be working with Nair and RSVP. “Have always looked up to Ronnie and couldn’t have found a better mentor and partner for this project. Just as we created a universe of stories based on books, at The Story Ink, with House of Talkies, we are producing a compelling slate of high-concept projects, both series and films, beginning with The Support Group,” Jain said.

On the film front, RSVP’s landscape of upcoming projects includes Pippa, Mission Majnu, Captain India and Sam Bahadur. The banner has Mismatched Season 2 due for release in this quarter on Netflix.

RSVP is also collaborating with Delhi Crime director Richie Metha for a series on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 09:23:40 am
