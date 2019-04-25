Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies to present short-form animated series

After presenting Bollywood with one of its highest grossing films of 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strikes, Ronnie Screwvala, under his production banner RSVP Movies, is all set to launch a short form animated digital series. The series, to be launched on YouTube, is touted to be India’s version of the American animated sitcom The Simpsons.

The web series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humans have gone extinct due to their own folly. Now, animals rule but they are making the same mistakes as humans. Following the adventures of four ‘badass’ anthropomorphic vigilantes, the series wishes to redefine who consumes animation across India.

Speaking about his latest project, Ronnie Screwvala said in a statement, “I have always been inspired by Ram Mohan and R.K Laxman. By the voice they stood for and still stand for in our society. Our goal here is to create an innovative and disruptive voices within the digital landscape.”

Bankrolled by RSVP and Supari Studios, the yet-to-be-titled series will roll out on YouTube in the last week of May.

Meanwhile, Ronnie Screwvala will also collaborate with filmmaker Aditya Dhar and actor Vicky Kaushal for a film titled Ashwatthama.