Ronit Roy on Hostages 2: It was a very challenging shoot

The second season of Hostages is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP, with actor Ronit Roy reprising the role of SP Prithvi Singh. Interestingly after playing the kidnapper in the first part, he would find himself as a hostage in the new season.

Roy, along with the new cast members – Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandkar and Shweta Basu Prasad interacted exclusively with indianexpress.com over a video call.

Ronit Roy started the conversation by sharing that all loose ends will finally be tied in Hostages 2. “The questions that the audience had towards the end will finally be answered. We had intentionally left a lot of uncleared subjects, which would turn into gripping stories now. Also, a few players from the last season who were briefly introduced, will now have full-fledged parts, adding to the excitement.”

Sharing that he is extremely proud to be a part of the show, the seasoned actor heaped praises on his co-stars. He added that it’s heartening how everyone has given so much to their part to help make the season turn out so well. “I have done a lot of work in the past 30 years, and I still find myself waiting for this show purely for two reasons – the cast and the creative team. Honestly, while the first season was quite a cracker in terms of talent, the second flaunts a bigger ensemble. This season doesn’t have a tight cast and hence there’s a lot more drama happening, with more characters around,” Ronit Roy said.

The actor further spoke on the challenges they faced filming the show. Given that they were shooting in real locations in Delhi, the weather and logistics added to their woes. “It was a very challenging shoot for all of us. When you are pushed physically, it also takes a toll mentally. I remember we used to shoot in minimum temperature at night, and delivering dialogues would also become a huge task. Also, we are used to having a clean set, and here we were in an old house, which had so much dust around for 30-40 days. Masks are in fashion now, but we were wearing it back then to keep out the dirt. I would drop my hat to everyone involved in the show who worked so hard. All of them actually went an extra mile to deliver.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE4tZEcDUTM/

Calling it a shoot that he would remember for a very long time, Ronit Roy added, “Whatever could go wrong on the set went wrong. Now, we are all set to witness the result of our efforts. It has been such a wonderful experience for me, and I cannot shy away from calling it a dream cast to work with. An actor like me, who hasn’t had a formal schooling, I feel good about going to work when I have good co-stars. You know what you are going to give, you will get more and in better terms. That converts into progression for the whole project, and you come home happy from work. Hostages 2 was just the same experience.”

Directed by Sachin Krishn, Hostages 2 also stars Aashim Gulati, Surya Sharma, Mohan Kapoor, Kanwaljit Singh, Dilip Tahil among more. Starting September 9, it will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP.

