Ronit Roy: The best phase of my career is yet to come

Recently launched Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 is getting praised by its audience. Apart from showcasing complicated relationships, Ronit Roy’s avatar in this season has come as a surprise to fans. His character Rohit is seen indulging in reckless affairs as a means to mend his broken heart. His equation with his former wives Poonam (Gurdeep Kohli) and Ananya (Mona Singh) has also gone through major changes.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Ronit Roy opened up about the latest season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, working with Balaji Telefilms and his digital stint.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation:

Tell us something about the new season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

It’s amazing, definitely better than the last two seasons. Life, as we know, is never black and white, it’s grey. Everyone has good and bad in them and the same will be shown in this season. Rohit Mehra, of course, is greyer this time but the fight is between what people assume him to be, and who he really is. Every crime doesn’t have the same punishment but when it comes to relationships, it’s always difficult to forgive someone you love. This season will be all about real characters and emotions, and there’s a lot for everyone.

You are also donning a younger look with leather jackets and even seen riding a bike.

I am young (laughs). I have donned a lot of suits for my characters in the past two decades. This show is different and I have worn t-shirts in most of the episodes. I think working out in the gym has helped me in this case, as I was also shirtless in a few scenes. But we have kept the look keeping in mind the character, and his graph. I really consider myself lucky and blessed to have got to play this exciting role.

Rohit is quite different from the kind of roles you have played previously. There are also quite a few intimate scenes. What was your initial reaction when you were approached for the role?

I remember in 2006-07, I was doing television and working for almost 24 hours. I had then called one of my gurus and he advised me that one has to look for silences in the noise. I cannot always get a certain kind of role but I have to accept and make it my own. That’s the job of an actor. And then, of course, this was from Balaji Telefilms. There is a certain kind of trust I have with Ekta Kapoor. Never in my wildest dream, I can think of saying no to her. And she too would never offer anything which is not spectacular.

A lot of times, the original story tends to get faltered with subsequent seasons. What’s your take on the same?

Well, there’s already a buzz that this would be the finale. But the kind of dynamics we have this season, if we put it as the base, the show will turn out to be path-breaking. I am not saying it’s not right now but it would just go to a different level.

Do you believe in soulmates in real life?

I don’t know. I am not a philosopher but a spiritual kind of person. I am also very realistic. I feel I have my family as my world in front of me. And we are all in it together, as each other’s humsafar. I feel it’s important to respect the ones you have around you and believe that they are your soulmates.

Post Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3, you also have Hostages 2, where you play the main role. Do you feel you are in the best phase of your career?

Not at all. I feel the best phase of my career is yet to come. These are just stepping runs of the ladder. There’s a lot more to do. It is an uphill task ahead.

During the lockdown, you have been quite active on social media. Your video of making a mask out of a t-shirt went viral, even in the USA.

I am still not quite active on social media. I have only been posting a few promotional videos recently. I don’t believe in staying relevant and don’t think I need to. As for the mask video, I saw a lot of posts on making a mask at home, which were difficult and lengthy processes. We all know t-shirts are made of a material that’s suitable to keep pollution away. So I decided to post it and surprisingly it clocked more than a million views. As for it going viral in the USA, few fans did tell me about it. However, that was never the objective.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

