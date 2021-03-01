7 Kadam: Ronit Roy and Amit Sadh clash over football and ideals

On Monday, Amit Sadh shared the first look of his upcoming project 7 Kadam on Twitter. The Eros Now web show will also have Ronit Roy as Sadh’s father, and will revolve around football. Sharing the motion poster of the web series, Amit Sadh wrote, “Here’s presenting #7Kadam! Gear up for some father-son bonding. Stay tuned, teaser out on 2nd March 2021.”

In the 30-second video, we have Ronit Roy’s character, in a strong Bengali accent, share that he was a star player in his time. He had even been selected for the National League but lost everything after an accident. On the other hand, his son (Sadh) wants to earn big and wants to play football to earn fame.

The captions suggest that while the father is chasing his lost glory, the son is in search of a fortune. The video ends with the words that the story is about ‘football and beyond’. Given that the sport is most popular in Bengal, it won’t be a surprise if it’s based in Kolkata.

Helmed by Mohit Jha, 7 Kadam is touted to be a never seen before story balancing sports and emotions. The football drama will deal with the father-son’s journey, who connect over their passion for the sports but cannot see eye to eye when it comes to ideals and morals. Their choices and beliefs will lead to complexity in their relationship before they manage to pave their way towards a common goal.

From the looks of it, 7 Kadam looks intriguing, and given actors like Ronit and Amit, we can also expect some good performances. While we have seen films based on sports, the genre hasn’t been much explored on the web. Earlier, Amazon Prime Video produced the big-budget Inside Edge, Netflix has cricket-based series Selection Day. On the other hand, ZEE5 in 2019, released Bombers, a high-octane football based show.

While the teaser of 7 Kadam will be released tomorrow, the official trailer will drop on March 5.