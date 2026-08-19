Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 beats Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar with 6.5M views

The drama on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 appears to have paid off, with the show emerging as one of the most-viewed pieces of content in the OTT space.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
2 min readMumbaiAug 19, 2026 06:00 PM IST
KKK 15, KBC 18, Operation Safed sagar viewsKhatron Ke Khiladi 15, Kaun Banega Croerpati 18 and Operation Safed Sagar are finding takers on OTT. (Photos: Colors, Netflix, Sony Liv/Instagram)
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Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has been making headlines for the gruelling tasks its contestants have been subjected to. The drama on the show appears to have paid off, with the show emerging as one of the most-viewed pieces of content in the OTT space.

According to the latest viewership data released by media consulting firm Ormax Media, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 clocked 6.5 million views last week. Following closely in second place was Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar, which garnered 5.4 million views.

The web series, starring Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Taaruk Rani, Mihir Ahuja and Adil Hussain, unfolds against the backdrop of the Kargil War. From its scale to the performances, the show has been widely praised.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan recalls being told ‘you are too tall, go home’, asked to leave film set

Other than this, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah garnered 4.6 million views on YouTube. Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga also found an audience on Netflix, clocking 3.6 million views. Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati returned with a new season earlier this month and garnered an impressive 3.3 million views in less than two weeks.

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2 garnered 3.1 million views, while JioHotstar’s Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 overtook Anupamaa with 3 million views. Rupali Ganguly’s show garnered 2.9 million views, while House of the Dragon Season 3 recorded 2.8 million views.

As various editions of Bigg Boss are set to premiere one after another, it will be interesting to see whether the captive reality show can dominate OTT viewership.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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