Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 beats Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar with 6.5M views

Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has been making headlines for the gruelling tasks its contestants have been subjected to. The drama on the show appears to have paid off, with the show emerging as one of the most-viewed pieces of content in the OTT space.

According to the latest viewership data released by media consulting firm Ormax Media, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 clocked 6.5 million views last week. Following closely in second place was Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar, which garnered 5.4 million views.

The web series, starring Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Taaruk Rani, Mihir Ahuja and Adil Hussain, unfolds against the backdrop of the Kargil War. From its scale to the performances, the show has been widely praised.