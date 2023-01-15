Rohit Shetty’s New Year resolution is ‘no simple and straight work’; shares a clip from Indian Police Force sets

Rohit Shetty took to his social media handles on Sunday to share his New Year resolution. The filmmaker also shared an action-packed clip from the sets of his upcoming Amazon Prime Video web series Indian Police Force, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the lead roles.

Along with the video, Rohit wrote, “New year resolution…NO SIMPLE & STRAIGHT work. Chahe Kuch bhi ho jaaye!!! #indianpoliceforce @primevideoin.”

Previously, Rohit Shetty had shared that he got stitches on two fingers after he met with an accident on the sets of Indian Police Force. But the director took no break and got back to complete the last schedule of the web series in Hyderabad. Rohit in his post also shared that he will commence the pre-production of Singham Again after his ongoing project.

“From Cirkus to my accident on set, my team and I have gone through a lot in the last few weeks! WE RISE, WE FALL, BUT WE RISE AGAIN NOT JUST TO FIGHT THE BATTLE, BUT TO WIN IT!!! Shooting the last schedule of INDIAN POLICE FORCE in HYDERABAD before we commence the pre-production of SINGHAM AGAIN,” posted Rohit.

Rohit Shetty’s film Singham Again will star Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.