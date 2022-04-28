Rohit Shetty on Indian Police Force: Want to make the biggest show

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced 41 titles, including original films, web shows, new seasons of popular series and non-fiction shows. Saving the best for the last, host Karan Johar gave a sneak-peek into Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. An extension of Shetty’s cop universe, the show will be headlined by Sidharth Malhotra.

Making a grand entry in a police jeep, Shetty and Malhotra left everyone spellbound. As Johar started his interaction with them, he told Shetty that he too can play a police in one of his films. KJo also called Shetty the “blockbuster man”, and asked him about entering the OTT space with his cop universe.

“My only aim is to make it big. The biggest series. We have been watching a lot of series from abroad. Nothing wrong in it but it’s time something has to go from India. And that’s what I want to do,” Rohit Shetty said.

Karan Johar further revealed that ever since Sidharth Malhotra became an actor, he wanted to walk in slow motion with his Ray Ban glasses as seen in the teaser of his show. Johar also remarked that the police uniform suits Malhotra.

Blushing at the comment, Malhotra said that it was Shetty’s vision and execution that made his walk look so good in the teaser. “It has been my dream to collaborate with him. After a successful release on Amazon with Shershaah, we are looking forward to this exciting project. It’s my most special project.”

Indian Police Force will also star Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.