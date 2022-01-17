Rohit Shetty and Farhan Akhtar to headline Discovery Plus series Mission Frontline

Filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Farhan Akhtar will soon be seen as a part of the new Discovery Plus show, Mission Frontline featuring Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Shetty. Premiering on January 20, Mission Frontline will be headlined by actor, writer, singer, director and producer Farhan Akhtar and hitmaker Rohit Shetty.

The episodes will see both the directors spend a day with Rashtriya Rifle Soldiers and J&K Police’s Special Operations Group in Srinagar, respectively.

The audience will get to watch the kind of strength, endurance and courage army men exhibit, showcased from the perspective of the two celebrities. Apart from Mission Frontline, another series that will release on January 21 will be the popular show Breaking Point, which will return with a batch of another four exciting episodes featuring different group of soldiers in training, including paratroopers, armoured corps, army artillery and army aviation.

The makers also shared two 30-second videos, giving a glimpse of some of the action that took place as Shetty and Akhtar where placed in these tough situations alongside our soldiers who are used to performing these kind of trainings on a daily basis. Dressed in uniforms, the famous personalities seemed to take the challenge in their stride even as they showered compliments on army men.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Speaking about his experience on the show, Farah Akhtar said in a statement, “If I could express the feeling in one word, it would be humbling for me. Back when we were filming Lakshya, we went up, close and personal with the lives of our jawans, but stepping into their shoes and experiencing the hardships they go through on-ground is a life-changing experience. It was extremely difficult for me to get trained in such tough terrains and weather conditions, but their support and encouragement made it possible. It is an honour to have got the chance to be a part of discovery+ ’s Mission Frontline.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty was also filled with a similar speechless wonderment as he stated, “An experience that I cannot explain even through the best of phrases. People often associate me with action, but ‘true action’ is what these police officers personify. Given the high-tension area, leaving for duty each morning, and hoping for the family to be safe by the time you get back requires a lot of courage. I’m moved by their undying spirit. Thank you, discovery+, for bringing out these aspects of a police’s life that will startle the audience and make them want to salute their enthusiasm and zeal for the country and its citizens.”