Rocketry, Minions The Rise of Gru, Stranger Things 4 Volume 2: Top shows, films to watch this weekend

If you plan to visit a theatre this weekend, we suggest giving Rocketry: The Nambi Effect a go. The R Madhavan film is a decent watch. In case you are going out with children (or adults, we don’t judge!), the new Minions movie is playing in theatres. At home, you can stream the second part of Stranger Things’ fourth season on Netflix.

The Terminal List: Amazon Prime Video

The Terminal List is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Jack Carr.

The Terminal List is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Jack Carr. Indianexpress.com’s Rohan Naahar gave the show a 3-star rating. In his review, he wrote, “The Terminal List is a little too eager to alienate star Chris Pratt’s younger-skewing Marvel fanbase as it settles into its dense Kindle potboiler plot. It’s part conspiracy thriller and part Hitchcockian drama; a show that definitely has points to make, but takes too long to make them.”

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2: Netflix

The last two episodes of the supernatural show Stranger Things Season 4 premiered on Netflix on Friday. Volume 2 takes the story forward from its previous part, which ended with Vecna’s revelation that he’s none other than Henry Creel aka One. The official synopsis of the series reads, “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: In cinemas

R Madhavan stars as Nambi Narayanan in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Actor R Madhavan has written and directed Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. It is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation. He was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994. All charges against him were dismissed by the Supreme Court in 1998. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta found the film a “patchy effort”. In her review, she mentioned, “R Madhavan makes you believe in the character, but the writing is stodgy, and the direction doesn’t quite make up for it.”

Rashtra Kavach Om: In cinemas

The Kapil Verma directorial has Aditya Roy Kapur essaying the role of paramilitary commando Om.

The Kapil Verma directorial has Aditya Roy Kapur essaying the role of paramilitary commando Om. The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Ashutosh Rana, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Prachi Desai and Vicky Arora. Shubhra Gupta found it a “hare-brained movie” as she wrote in her review, “Rashtra Kavach Om marks yet another addition in the line of films that Bollywood has adopted these days as a safe bet: a hero with patriotism oozing out of his pores, going after the dastardly enemies of the state, supported by faithful buddies and a loving family unit.”

Miya Biwi Aur Murder: MX Player

The thriller series, starring Rajeev Khandelwal and Manjari Fadnnis, revolves around a married couple, who are struggling to save their marriage of seven years. One night they are forced to keep their differences aside to save themselves from gangsters, police, a delusional maid and thieves. There is nothing that the series has to offer. Stream it only if you have absolutely no other choice left.

Minions: The Rise of Gru: In cinemas

The sequel to the 2015 animated blockbuster Minions, titled Minions: The Rise of Gru, has hit theatres.

The sequel to the 2015 animated blockbuster Minions, titled Minions: The Rise of Gru, has hit theatres. It takes us to 1970s San Francisco where a young Gru has just declared that he wants to be a supervillain and sets out to join a group named Vicious 6. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta has called Minions: The Rise of Gru a “cheerful, fun summer film”. In her review, she wrote, “Every character in this film feels alive, which is quite a win for a franchise whose characters are amongst the fastest-selling toys on the planet.”

