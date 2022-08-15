Rocket Boys Season 2 teaser focuses on Pokhran test, Indira Gandhi and a young APJ Abdul Kalam. Watch

August 15, 2022 3:24:27 pm
The first teaser of acclaimed SonyLIV series Rocket Boys Season 2 is out. The clip was shared on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day. The short, slightly over 30 seconds video, showed a glimpse of the new chapter in Indian scientists, Dr Homi J Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai’s professional lives.
This time, the focus will be on conducting the nuclear bomb test in Pokhran in May 1974, at least that is what the promo promises. Both Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, who had won praise for their convincing acts in the first season of the show, return to play Bhabha and Sarabhai, respectively.
Apart from a small blast in which we see a wave of sand erupt and crash to the ground, we also get to see a glimpse of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was serving as PM at the time the first test was conducted. Arjun Radhakrishnan plays a young and enthusiastic APJ Abdul Kalam.
Rocket Boys Season 2 teaser has met with a positive response, going by the comments the users left below the promo clip. One of them wrote, “Rocket Boys is genuinly one of the best series i ever watched in all aspects no forced patriotism only a sense of pride in all episodes,excited for next one!!!!!!!!” Yet another person stated, “I just finished first season yesterday and it was amazing…. Thanks to show the LIFE of our REAL HEROES .. Please release second Season SOON.” Another comment read, “This type of science fiction web series required for Indian Youth…so inspiring.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment, Rocket Boys has been bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani and helmed by Abhay Pannu.
