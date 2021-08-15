Rocket Boys first teaser: Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh promise to lead newly-independent India to glory. Watch

Actor Ishwak Singh shared the first promo for the SonyLIV series Rocket Boys, which is based on the life of Indian nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. The promo begins with Jawaharlal Nehru’s iconic speech ‘Tryst With Destiny’. Jim Sarbh plays the role of Bhabha, while Ishwak takes on the mantle of Vikram Sarabhai.

Ishwak captioned the video, “Towards a new India. Two extraordinary men who created history while building India’s future!” In the video, Nehru’s speech echoes in the background, while Bhabha tells Sarabhai, “Isn’t it wonderful, that your child will be born in a free India?” To which Sarabhai answers that not just his child, but the future generations as well be birthed in independent India. “They will breathe in independent India.” The show promises to infuse a new energy of patriotism while delving into India’s scientific progress.

In a statement, Jim, who is known for roles in films such as Neerja and Padmaavat, said, “Taking on the role of Homi Bhabha is extremely special, partly because of our shared Parsi heritage, but mostly because of the interesting, driven, Renaissance man he was. His dedication to scientific process and discovery, not least of which are his legacy of world class scientific institutions, his notes on art and culture, and his ability to have a good laugh, make him a delicious character to play.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishwak Singh (@ishwaksingh)

Ishwak, who shot to fame with Pataal Lok, had said, “We often hear about biopics on sportspersons and freedom fighters, but the concept of Rocket Boys, on the life of India’s science heroes, really grabbed my attention when I heard the script for the first time.”

Rocket Boys will start streaming soon on SonyLIV.