Rocket Boys, Looop Lapeta, The Tinder Swindler: 6 titles that are our top picks this weekend

The biggest draw of OTT services is its wide range of content. And this week, there are some interesting movies and shows on offer – Looop Lapeta (Netflix), The Great Indian Murder (Disney Plus Hotstar), Suspicion (Apple TV Plus) and The Tinder Swindler (Netflix). Also worth watching is Rocket Boys (SonyLIV) which tells the story of two extraordinary Indian men, Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai.

Looop Lapeta: Netflix

Looop Lapeta marks Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s first project together. (Photo: PR Handout) Looop Lapeta marks Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s first project together. (Photo: PR Handout)

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin lead this remake of the German film Run Lola Run. Helmed by Aakash Bhatia, the film revolves around Taapsee’s character Savi who has to save her boyfriend Satya’s (Tahir Raj Bhasin) life from a mobster whose money he lost and she has only 50 minutes to do so. In her review of the film, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Looop Lapeta takes much too long to warm up, and gets into its stride only after the interval. Its USP, the looping back of time upon itself, where certain things will happen differently depending upon how it all starts, starts to creak too soon, despite all its stylistic flourishes and cool psychedelic lighting. The film makes you wait for it to get into its stride, and that’s never a good thing.”

The Great Indian Murder: Disney Plus Hotstar

The murder mystery, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, has Pratik Gandhi playing a CBI officer and Richa Chadha is seen as DCP Sudha Bhardwaj. Together, they have to investigate the murder of a minister’s son at his party. There are six major suspects in this murder. The nine-episode series is based on the novel Six Suspects by writer Vikas Swarup. Shubhra Gupta found the series ‘a mixed bag’ and wrote in her review, “The Great Indian Murder provides us moments of pleasure as it winds its way from start to finish of the first season, if you manage to stick with it.”

Rocket Boys: SonyLIV

Jim Sarbh in a still from Rocket Boys. (Photo: SonyLIV) Jim Sarbh in a still from Rocket Boys. (Photo: SonyLIV)

SonyLIV series chronicles the lives and works of India’s two renowned physicists, Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J Bhabha. It has Pataal Lok fame Ishwak Singh essaying the role of Vikram Sarabhai and Jim Sarbh has gotten into the skin of Homi Bhabha. In her review, Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Season one of ‘Rocket Boys’, streaming on SonyLIV, makes the most of its incredible source material and comes up with a well-produced, absorbing state-of-the-nation saga. Both Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, in the titular parts of Homi J Bhabha and Vikram A Sarabhai, are excellent.”

One Cut Two Cut: Amazon Prime Video

A still from One Cut Two Cut. (Photo: PR handout) A still from One Cut Two Cut. (Photo: PR handout)

Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, the comedy thriller One Cut Two Cut stars Danish Sait in the lead role. The satirical comedy revolves around an art and crafts teacher Gopi, played by Sait, whose first day at work has him saving the school from four radical social media activists who have taken it hostage. The film has most of its jokes falling flat. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote in his review, “The blatant mistreatment of the protagonist seeps into other parts of the movie. The camera movement, sound, music and editing does very little to improve the narration. The whole movie seems purposeless as its humour feels recycled and churlish, drama is non-existing, conflict is not strong enough, and social commentary is not fresh enough.”

Suspicion: Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus thriller Suspicion follows the lives of a group of British citizens who are accused of abducting the son of an American PR specialist. They are determined to prove their innocence, but will anyone believe them or are they even telling the truth forms the crux of this Chris Long directorial. It stars Uma Thurman, Kunal Nayyar, Angel Coulby, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, and Elyes Gabel, among others.

The Tinder Swindler: Netflix

Starring Cecilie Fjellhoy and Pernilla Sjöholm, the crime documentary The Tinder Swindle is directed by Felicity Morris. It follows the story of three women who went looking for their Prince Charming on a dating app, but ended up conned by a man who loots them while pretending to be a diamond mogul. In his review of the documentary, indianexpress.com’s Rohan Naahar wrote, “Netflix’s twisted true crime documentary puts an empowering spin on a cautionary tale. What makes The Tinder Swindler significantly better than your average flavour-of-the-week true crime documentary is its admirable dedication to not sit on the fence about the whole thing.”

