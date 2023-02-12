Rocket Boys 2 new teaser: Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh return as Dr Homi J Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai; show to release in March

Rocket Boys Season 2 is an origin story of how India became a nuclear power, going by the latest teaser of Rocket Boys 2 released on Sunday. The acclaimed SonyLIV series returns with its second season in March.

Rocket Boys 2 stars Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, who return to play the roles of Dr Homi J Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai, respectively.

The teaser shows India going against all odds, with its team of scientists–Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Dr Homi Sethna and Dr Raja Ramanna–and the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who plan to conduct a nuclear test. The one-minute 16-second teaser keeps the momentum strong, as it builds tension to highlight something historic is on cards.

“Amidst global conflict and enemies charging our borders, India becoming a nuclear nation was the only deterrent to imminent threats of war. Witness the incredible journey of India’s greatest scientists shaping a new era where no one dared to challenge their country’s sovereignty,” the official synopsis reads.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films & Emmay Entertainment, Rocket Boys is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani. The series is written and directed by Abhay Pannu.

Rocket Boys 2 also stars Arjun Radhakrishnan, Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Namit Das and Saba Azad in pivotal roles.

The first season of Rocket Boys had premiered in February last year and went on to garner acclaim for its writing and performances. It mainly focused on three crucial decades, from the 1940 to the 60s of India, chronicling its formative years in the field of science.