Robin Wright led the charge to save House of Cards, says Patricia Clarkson

Patricia Clarkson, who plays Deputy Undersecretary of Commerce for International Trade Jane Davis in House of Cards, has revealed that it was Robin Wright who saved the show after Netflix had suspended the drama following accusations of sexual assault against headliner Kevin Spacey. While speaking to CBS, she said, “It was truly the great Robin Wright rallying. We have beautiful showrunners, Frank [Pugliese] and Melissa [James Gibson], and they killed themselves to rethink the whole show. It’s only eight episodes.”

Spacey was fired after multiple men and women accused him of sexual misconduct in the wake of Harvey Weinstein scandal. Spacey was fired from Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World, and Christopher Plummer had to portray his character in the film.

Season 5 of Netflix’s hit political drama saw Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood stepping down and Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) taking up the role of the US President. Clarkson continued, “Robin led all of this charge so that people would save their livelihoods because when the show goes away some people don’t get paid. I think it’s gonna be a stunning, stunning new season.”

The eight-episode season 6 of House of Cards will be the final season of the streaming giant’s one of the most successful TV shows. Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, and Cody Fern have joined the cast for the final season and Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver are set to return.

