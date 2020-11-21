Robert Englund, Tom Wlaschiha among eight actors cast in Stranger Things season 4

Tom Wlaschiha played the role of Jaqen H'ghar in Game of Thrones. (Photo: Tom Wlaschiha /Instagram)

Actor Robert Englund, best known for playing Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Game of Thrones alum Tom Wlaschiha are among the eight actors joining hit Netflix series Game of Thrones.

The smash hit series, created by Matt and Ross Duffer, was recently renewed for its season four, which is currently in production, reported Variety.

Set in the 1980s, Stranger Things takes a look at the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where a secret government lab accidentally opens a door to another dimension referred to as the Upside Down.

The show features Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and others.

The new additions also include Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye and Nikola Djuricko.

Englund will play Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.

Wlaschiha, who became famous for playing Jaqen H’ghar in HBO’s Game of Thrones, will portray Dmitri, a Russian prison guard who befriends Jim Hopper (Harbour), who was revealed to be at a Russian prison towards the end of season three.

Bower is joining as Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital.

Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Iain Paterson.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.