Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Robert Downey Jr-backed documentary Sr. gets OTT release date. See first poster

The official synopsis of Sr. describes it as "a lovingly irreverent portrait of the life, career, and last days of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr."

Robert Downey Sr and Robert Downey JrRobert Downey Jr with his director-father Robert Downey Sr. (Photo: robertdowneyjr/Instagram)

Actor Robert Downey Jr has shared the first poster of the Netflix documentary Sr., which is based on the life of his father and late Hollywood director, Robert Downey Sr. The countercultural filmmaker passed away in July last year. He was 85. The documentary will stream on Netflix from December 2.

The poster has the Iron Man actor seated beside his father. He watches the late filmmaker closely as he looks into the camera. The tagline of the documentary on the poster reads, “Like father, like son, like no other.”

Sharing the poster, Robert Downey Jr wrote on Instagram, “He was a groundbreaking filmmaker. As well as my dad. It’s not uncomplicated…’Sr.’ is a documentary that tells the story of Robert Downey’s maverick rise in NYC, his crash, burn and redemption in Hollywood and our relationship in the aftermath. Directed by Chris Smith. Only on Netflix, December 2nd.”

Robert Downey Jr's father and countercultural filmmaker Robert Downey Sr passes away

The official synopsis of Sr. describes it as “a lovingly irreverent portrait of the life, career, and last days of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., whose rebellious spirit infused decades of counterculture movie-making. Sr. widens the lens from Downey’s art to the life with which it was deeply intertwined, including an intimate examination of his relationship with son Robert Downey Jr.”

The documentary comes from five-time Emmy-nominated director, Chris Smith.

Sr. is a co-production between Team Downey and Library Films. “We’re grateful to have Netflix partner with us on this highly personal project. They’re the ideal home for our unconventional, oft absurd, brutally in-depth homage,” Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey said in a joint statement.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 08:28:16 pm
