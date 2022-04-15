Roar review: Nicole Kidman and Alison Brie-starrer can only muster a whimper

A series of one-line set-ups are expanded into eight (mostly) lacklustre episodes in Apple’s Roar, an ill-advised attempt at wokeness that ends up doing a disservice to its many relevant ideas. Based on a book by Cecilia Ahern, Roar is a collection of eight ‘fables’ about the female experience. It is a show that tackles thorny subject matters such as racism, sexual abuse, and toxic masculinity, all with the solemnity that one would reserve for a children’s birthday party.

By the law of averages, every anthology series ends up having at least one chapter that stands out amid a sea of stinkers. Netflix India is a champion at this. But against all odds, seven of Roar’s eight episodes are oddly unmoving. The sole exception is episode six, The Woman Who Solved Her Own Murder. The title pretty much sums up what it’s about. Alison Brie plays a ghost who aids two detectives in her own murder investigation. It’s the only episode that comes close to living up to the show’s self-aggrandising claim of being ‘insightful, poignant and sometimes hilarious’.

The rest of the episodes range from missed opportunities to outright head-scratchers. The first one—The Woman Who Disappeared—begins on a rather intriguing note. The Black author of a bestselling memoir is summoned to Hollywood to discuss a potential film adaptation. But in a meeting with a bunch of white men, she is told that the adaptation will be made using virtual reality, which will put the viewer in the protagonist’s shoes as she experiences everything from systemic racism to police brutality. The writer, in a magic realist twist, finds that her objections are falling on deaf ears because she has literally become invisible to white people. But the episode concludes clumsily, and I’m not sure if the show is aware of the irony here, having made race-related adjustments to the original short story, which I hear was about old people.

But possibly the worst of the lot—worse than the human-duck romance one—is episode seven, The Woman Who Returned Her Husband. It’s obvious why I had a particularly unpleasant reaction to this one, even though there are at least two other episodes that are equally terrible. You see, this episode essentially captures everything that is wrong about this entire exercise. Roar comes across as too manufactured. It’s too clinical in its attempts to ‘solve’ issues that an author like Cecilia Ahern (and for that matter series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch) has no business addressing.

One of these ‘issues’ is the plight of Indian women, which is what that tragically tone-deaf episode seven is about. For starters, it couldn’t have gotten Indians more wrong. From little things like how chapatis are eaten, to larger issues like inaccurate accents, The Woman Who Returned Her Husband is exceptionally poor. It tells the story of a middle-aged woman who decides one day that she no longer has any patience for her husband. And so, she takes him to a Walmart-style store and ‘returns’ him in exchange for another man. What a fun premise, you might say. And you’d be right. Like so many episodes in this anthology, the ideas are there on paper; it’s the execution that’s the problem.

If representation really mattered, and Roar wasn’t merely a surface-level examination of it, then they’d have hired ‘real’ Indian actors, or perhaps assigned this episode to an Indian director. Simply having a female filmmaker at the helm doesn’t cut it. This wouldn’t be a problem normally—everyone should be able to tell whatever story they want to—but it’s so clear that this episode, in particular, could’ve benefitted from having someone who knew what they were talking about at the helm.

This is the problem with ‘issue-based’ filmmaking. Storytelling is sacrificed at the altar of progressiveness when ideally both should go hand-in-hand. Despite the involvement of heavy-hitters such as Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae and Cynthia Erivo, Roar is a largely muted affair.

Roar creators: Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch

Roar cast: Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, Alison Brie, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Weaver, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart

Roar rating: 2/5