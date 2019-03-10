Roar of the Lion trailer: Hotstar documentary traces MS Dhoni and Chennai Super King’s journey to the top

Hotstar has released a trailer for Roar of the Lion, a documentary about MS Dhoni and his IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Executive produced by Kabir Khan, the documentary is the first among a series called Hotstar Specials that the streaming service has launched.

The trailer, which is pretty short at just 45 seconds, begins with Dhoni delineating the enormity of the crime of match-fixing in cricket and what it does to a player and the team’s reputation — even if they are proven innocent. He says, “The biggest crime that I can commit is not a murder. It’s actually match-fixing.”

Other players like Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja also appear, even as Dhoni keeps speaking how the 2013 match-fixing scandal almost wrecked the team and the trials and tribulations that the players suffered. The team was suspended for two years before being allowed back in 2018, a tournament that it went on to win.

“Coming back was emotional,” Dhoni adds. The trailer ends with shots of CSK’s moment of triumph.

Hotstar posted the trailer on social media. The video was captioned, “Watch how @msdhoni and a bunch of men in yellow jerseys wrote one of India’s greatest comeback stories. #HotstarSpecials is proud to present #RoarOfTheLion. Trailer out.”

The official synopsis of the episode reads, “Called MSD, Mahi, Captain Cool, Thala and more by the billions of fans that cheer him on and off the field, MSD’s story is known to all. Or so you think! He has another story to tell, one that not even his closest friends know. What is it all about? His toughest moment as a sportsman, cricketer, captain, husband, father or more?”

Roar of the Lion begins streaming on March 20, 2019.