Ritwik Bhowmik: Bandish Bandits is about art vs exhibitionism

Anand Tiwari-directed web series Bandish Bandits is set to stream soon on Amazon Prime Video. Ahead of the big launch, the cast of Bandish Bandits spoke to indianexpress.com about their experience of working on the series, the narrative of this ambitious musical love story and sharing screen space with legends like Naseeruddin Shah.

Shreya Chaudhry, who plays pop sensation Tamannah in Bandish Bandits, opened up about what drew her to the script. She said, “The script chose me. I was immediately sold when I came to know about the director and the cast. And things got even better when I read it. Tamannah is very different from Shreya, so that was exciting. Moreover, this is a romantic show woven around music and that aspect was very fresh for me.”

Ritwik Bhowmik, who plays the classical musician Radhe in the show, said that he took no time to give his nod to the project. Explaining what had his attention from the word go, the actor said, “I got a call from Amazon and they said Bandish Bandits is basically a Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy musical directed by Anand Tiwari. No one would say no to that. So just like Shreya, I would say that the project chose me rather than me choosing it.”

Both Shreya and Ritwik have earlier shot for films (Dear Maya and the Hindi-Bengali film Dhuusar, respectively) as well as some commercials. However, Amazon Prime Video web series Bandish Bandits will mark their big break in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two actors play artistes who have different approaches and style of music and how their coming together breaks and challenges previously held notions of love and the art form itself. When asked about how they developed their characters, Shreya said that she did not adhere to any one pop singer, instead the actor stated that she watched a few pop legends perform on stage and gave her own colour to Tamannah. On the other hand, Ritwik said he didn’t have one blueprint in mind which he kept referring to. The actor said, “There were 10 blueprints that I had to go through in order to get Radhe right. It took time to understand him as he is very far off from who I am in my life.”

So what can the audience expect from Bandish Bandits? Ritwik said, “It is about relationship dynamics, art vs exhibitionism, mediocrity vs genius among other things. The trailer is just one-tenth of the show.”

We also talked to Rajesh Tailang, who plays a key role in Bandish Bandits. The actor said that the story of Bandish Bandits is special to him for multiple reasons. “It is a personal story for me. I am from Rajasthan and everyone in my family is from a classical background. So this whole process was very identifiable. Plus, it has been shot in Bikaner, which happens to be my hometown. So in a way, this was like homecoming.”

Rajesh also spoke about co-star and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who plays the ‘sangeet samrat’ in the series. “He was my teacher, everyone is his fan and he has given so much confidence to people like us.”

“He plays my father in Bandish Bandits. I had earlier collaborated with him on the film Siddharth, where he also portrayed the role of my father. And this time around, the experience was no different; there is always so much to learn from him.”

Sheeba Chaddha, who has a significant part in the Amazon series, shared her thoughts on the show and its characters. Lamenting that she cannot carry a tune in real life, the actor said her character “plays a strong role in this musical universe” as she and her partner are the ones who aggravate the central conflict and play a chief role in its resolution as well.

“Now, I can’t say how, because spoiler alert,” Sheeba laughed as she signed off.

Also starring Atul Kulkarni, Bandish Bandits will begin streaming from August 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

