Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Rithvik Dhanjani dismisses dating rumours with Surbhi Jyoti, Krystle Dsouza: ‘I am single’

Dismissing rumours of dating Krystle Dsouza and Surbhi Jyoti, actor Rithvik Dhanjani revealed that he's been single since his breakup with Asha Negi.

rithvik dhanjani,Rithvik Dhanjani-hosted DateBaazi is streaming on Amazon miniTV. (Photo: Rithvik/Instagram)

Rithvik Dhanjani’s Instagram posts get rumour mills buzzing at a super speed. Every time he shares a photo with female friends, especially Krystle Dsouza and Surbhi Jyoti, rumours about his dating life are all around. However, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor dismissed the claims and confessed to being single.

The actor is all set to host DateBaazi, a one-of-a-kind reality show, that will see parents approving their kids’ date choices. While talking about the show and romance, we got Rithvik spilling the tea about his dating life. “Kya bataun main, launda single ho ke ab toh dhai-teen saal hogaye (What do I say? It’s been almost three years since I am single),” he replied with a sigh. As readers would know, Rithvik Dhanjani was dating Asha Negi. After being together for six years, the two parted ways in early 2020.

When asked how his posts with Surbhi and Krystle make fans believe he’s dating either of them, he said that these things will always happen. “We see it, laugh about it and say chalne do. But honestly, I don’t have anyone in life.”

 

Assuring that he will never be on a show like DateBaazi to find his match, Rithvik added that being old school, it always gets difficult to find the right partner. “If someone asks me what I am looking for, my simple answer is love. I am the eternal love kind of a person. And being a firm believer of old-school romance, it really gets difficult,” he replied.

Talking about dating, Rithvik Dhanjani pointed out the biggest green and red flags. He said honesty is what one should be looking out for, adding, “I know people say you cannot gauge a person in the first meeting. But I believe you can. One tends to understand if they are putting up an act. I think if a person is not pretentious in front of you that’s a complete green flag.”

As for the red, he shared that people who lie just to avoid having any friction in a relationship should be kept at a distance. The actor said, “Not just once, you can make mistakes 100 times but accept it in front of your partner. That compulsion to lie to avoid fighting is a complete no-no. It can be the smallest of lies but that’s not how it works.”

Starting December 1, DateBaazi will stream on Amazon miniTV.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 05:30:03 pm
