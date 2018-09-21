Rithvik Dhanjani on Asha Negi’s reaction to XXX Uncensored: She is completely fine with it

ALTBalaji’s latest web show X.X.X Uncensored actor Rithvik Dhanjani hasn’t been ever seen in such a bold avatar. ALTBalaji’s latest web show X.X.X Uncensored actor Rithvik Dhanjani hasn’t been ever seen in such a bold avatar.

If you have managed to see the trailer of ALTBalaji’s latest web show XXX Uncensored, you would have been surprised to find Rithvik Dhanjani in it. Touted as India’s first youth erotica, the five-episode series has the Pavitra Rishta actor playing the lead in one of the stories. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the project started three years back, and was supposed to be released as a film. Terming it as a commercial move, XXX Uncensored will now be released as a web series on ALTBalaji.

At the trailer launch of the series, when indianexpress.com asked Rithvik about the project, he said, “Yes, it’s true that there has been a change in perspective for me as a person. But as an actor, I still believe in the project as much as I did three years back. I am really happy that it’s finally seeing the light of day. We have all stepped out of our comfort zone and really worked hard for it. And we are all proud to see it finally getting launched.”

Rithvik Dhanjani hasn’t ever been seen in such a bold avatar. And the 29-year-old confessed that he had his own apprehensions when he signed this project. He said, “Of course, when you take up such a role, you are a little nervous. I haven’t done anything like this before. But hats off to Ken for making us all so comfortable. It was all his efforts that got the project sailing so smoothly.”

And when we asked him what was Asha Negi’s reaction to XXX Uncensored, Rithvik blushed to say, “Well, she has been on it from the scratch. She has read the script and even spoken to Ken. Asha has also seen the trailer. I must admit she is completely fine with it.”

Along with Rithvik, XXX Uncensored also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Meherzan Mazda, Pryanca Taloqdar, Aparna Sharma, Aadar Mallik, Aparna Bajpai, Flora Saini, RJ Malishka amd Vandana Khattar among others. It will stream on ALTBalaji from September 27.

