Friday, July 15, 2022

Riteish Deshmukh to play lawyer in Case Toh Banta Hai: ‘Full of laughter’

Case Toh Banta hai is a weekly comedy show, and along with Riteish Deshmukh, it will also feature social media influencer Kusha Kapila and actor Varun Sharma.

July 15, 2022 1:26:54 pm
Case Toh banta HaiCase Toh Banta Hai will stream on Amazon miniTV from July 29. (Photo: Press Handout)

Riteish Deshmukh is all set to return to the web with Amazon miniTV’s upcoming courtroom comedy series, Case Toh Banta Hai. The streaming platform announced the show on their social media platforms on Thursday.

Case Toh Banta Hai is touted as one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show, which will also feature social media influencer and actor Kusha Kapila and actor Varun Sharma.

Talking about the show, Riteish in a statement said, “This is by far the most-awaited case of my life! I can’t tell you how excited I am. Varun, Kusha and I had the time of our lives shooting for this show, and Case Toh Banta Hai is a labour of our love. The show has everything you can ask for – laughter and loads of fun moments that will keep the entertainment quotient sky high. I am sure audiences across India will not stop laughing!”

The synopsis of the show reads: Case Toh Banta Hai, India’s first court of comedy, will see Riteish – Janta ka lawyer, level the most bizarre and hilarious allegations against some of the biggest personalities of Bollywood, who will be defended by their lawyer Varun. The fate of these guest celebrities will be decided by a judge played by Kusha, whose final word will prevail. Adding a new dimension will be witnesses who will be seen in various avatars. This coupled with Riteish’s signature style as an entertainer and his prowess in the craft of comedy will thoroughly enthral audiences at large.

Case Toh Banta Hai will have its premiere on July 29 on Amazon miniTV and Fire TV, with new episodes releasing every Friday.

