scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

The Romantics director Smriti Mundhra opens up about conducting Rishi Kapoor’s last-ever interview: ‘He was charming, erudite…’

Smriti Mundhra's The Romantics will showcase the last interview of the iconic star Rishi Kapoor, who will be seen candidly talking about his deep relationship with Yash Chopra.

Rishi Kapoor and Smriti MundhraIn Smriti Mundhra's The Romantics docu-series, Rishi Kapoor opened up about his deep relationship with filmmaker Yash Chopra. (Photos: neetu54/Instagram, smritimundhra/Instagram)

Indian-American filmmaker Smriti Mundhra on Thursday said that she was grateful about being able to interview the late Rishi Kapoor for her Netflix docu-series The Romantics. The Romantics will showcase the last interview of the iconic star, who will be seen candidly talking about his deep relationship with the late filmmaker Yash Chopra, and what made them one of the most cherished director-actor duos of India. “It was an incredible interview. He (Rishi Kapoor) was really excited to talk about his journey and experience with Yash Ji. He also shared his perspective on his bond as a director-actor duo in Hindi cinema,” Smriti told ANI.

The Romantics is a four-part Netflix global docu-series that is a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the Father of Romance in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and more.

Also Read |When Rishi Kapoor almost rejected Kabhi Kabhie because Neetu Kapoor had a more prominent role: ‘Yash Chopra was very confused’

“Rishi Kapoor was not only an iconic actor, he carried with him an encyclopedic knowledge of the Hindi film industry. On the day of our interview, which would be his last, he was characteristically charming, erudite, and eager to reminisce. His death represents the loss of a significant piece of cinema history, and I’ll forever be grateful for the insights, anecdotes and perspective he shared,” she had earlier said.

Rishi Kapoor had closely collaborated with Yash Chopra and then Aditya Chopra on cult hits such as Kabhi Kabhie, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan (in which he was paired with his wife Neetu Kapoor), Fanaa, Hum Tum, etc.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...

Smriti interviewed 35 leading personalities from the Hindi film industry, including mega-stars like Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, from Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, who have worked with the production house over the past 50 years.

She also managed to convince Aditya Chopra for his first-ever video interview which sure must have been a mammoth task. It also traces back on how Aditya always wanted to be a filmmaker, how he assisted Yash Chopra on many films before he made his debut as a director with DDLJ and how he had a sharp acumen for film-making. Aditya Chopra’s last interview was in 1995 for a film magazine (print).

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The docu-series will release on Feb 14 – as a mark of tribute to the father of romance – Yash Chopra. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer for two years.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 09:39 IST
Next Story

India’s NDRF personnel rescue 6-year-old girl stuck under debris in Turkey’s Gaziantep city

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

sara, amrtia singh
Nothing, just Sara Ali Khan and her ‘number1’ person Amrita Singh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close