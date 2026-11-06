Rise And Fall 2 winner is Shehzad Poonawalla, takes home Rs 35 lakhs

Virender Sehwag-hosted Rise And Fall 2 concluded its six weeks long journey on Friday. Political leader Shehzad Poonawalla emerged as the winner, he took home the trophy and prize money of Rs 35 lakhs. Naagin 7 actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became the first runner-up, while Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati came third.

Shehzad Poonawalla wins Rise And Fall 2

Facing ups and downs throughout six weeks, Shehzad emerged as the winner for Rise And Fall 2. Upon winning, he also pledged to donate the winning amount to the CM fund for flood affected states.

While Shehzad’s good friend Swara Bhasker came fourth. Karan Patel finished the game at the fifth position.