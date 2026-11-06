Rise And Fall 2 winner is Shehzad Poonawalla, takes home Rs 35 lakhs

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- Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag-hosted Rise And Fall 2 concluded its six weeks long journey on Friday. Political leader Shehzad Poonawalla emerged as the winner, he took home the trophy and prize money of Rs 35 lakhs. Naagin 7 actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became the first runner-up, while Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati came third.
Shehzad Poonawalla wins Rise And Fall 2
Facing ups and downs throughout six weeks, Shehzad emerged as the winner for Rise And Fall 2. Upon winning, he also pledged to donate the winning amount to the CM fund for flood affected states.
While Shehzad’s good friend Swara Bhasker came fourth. Karan Patel finished the game at the fifth position.
Shehzad Poonawalla’s journey on Rise And Fall 2
Shehzad entered the game with a strong rivalry with Swara Bhasker. While the two were at loggerheads, what changed the game was when they became friends on the show. While Shehzad was actively involved in the game, his fight with Siwet Tomar on the first day made headlines.
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While Shehzad was known for speaking his mind, he was often considered the mastermind in the game. His friendship with Tej Pratap Yadav, rivalry with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and a complicated equation with Gautam Gulati were quite talked about.
About Rise And Fall
Amazon Prime’s captive reality show Rise And Fall revolves around the concept of the haves and the have nots. The contestants are divided into workers and rulers, through six weeks, works try to rise to the basement, while rulers have to protect themselves from falling into the basement.
The lastest season featured Virender Sehwag as the host. Other contestants on the show were Siwet Tomar, Kajal Raghwani, Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tej Pratap Yadav, Manish Kashyap, Karan Patel, Kaira Anu, Swara Bhasker, Niharika Tiwari, Raj Grover, Anish Bhagat, Rishabh Jaiswal, Jaswant Bopanna, Irina Rudakova, Sara Gurpal, and Sonam Mallik.
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