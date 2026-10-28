Rise and Fall 2: Swara Bhasker breaks down as husband Fahad hands her daughter Raabia’s card

Rise and Fall 2 celebrated Family Week, two weeks before the show’s grand finale. The contestants got an opportunity to meet their family members and friends, leading to several emotional moments. Swara Bhasker broke down as she reunited with her husband, Fahad Ahmad, after nearly a month apart. She also became emotional when Fahad handed her a handwritten card from their daughter, Raabia, and the makers played a song their daughter had made for her.

Swara broke down and hugged Fahad tightly when he arrived on the show. Trying to lighten the mood, Fahad joked that people were questioning him over Swara’s controversial public image after seeing her in a different light on the show.

He said, “People are abusing me, saying Swara is so nice; maybe her husband runs her Twitter account.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Fahad then spoke about their daughter, Raabia, and reassured Swara that she was doing well. He told her how much their daughter missed her.

“Raabu wakes up in the morning, lies on my arms, and keeps wondering about you. She misses you a lot…”

Hearing this, Swara broke down again and told him, “I can’t do it, Fahad.”

Fahad tried to comfort her, saying their daughter was emotionally secure and had even made songs for her mother.

Story continues below this ad

“She is a very emotionally secure child; she has made songs for you. When I ask her where Mom is, she says, you are on a shoot and will come to her once the shoot is done,” he added.

Also Read: ‘I have ruined my career by taking a stand’: Swara Bhasker slams influencers on Rise & Fall 2

Later, Swara opened up to Fahad about being called anti-woman and a manipulator by another contestant’s friend. She expressed frustration over the accusations and said, “I am done here; what kind of people are these… Am I coming out as someone who is anti-woman? They are so daft; they just want reels to be cut for them to trend. I choose my battles; I compromised my career due to my opinions, and they are calling me diplomatic.”

Swara Bhasker gets emotional after listening to daughter’s song

Fahad also handed Swara a handwritten card made by Raabia. He explained that their daughter had recently taken an interest in painting.

“Raabu made a card for Swara; she has started painting a lot these days,” Fahad said.

Story continues below this ad

He also shared, “Swara breastfed Raabu for three years, didn’t leave her for even 2 hours. Her major fight is always with the nanny. She competes that who will spend more time with Raabu her or the nanny, so she gives all her time to Raabu.”

Although Raabia could not join her mother on the show, the makers played a song she had made for Swara. Listening to it left the actor emotional.

Before entering Rise and Fall 2, Swara had spoken to SCREEN about the difficulty of leaving her daughter behind and her decision to return to work.

“I’ve really had to convince and struggle with myself. In these three years, there have been maybe three days when I’ve been without her overnight. I really had to negotiate with myself before accepting the show. I took it up as a challenge and thought that now she’s three, so maybe she and I can start separating a little, and I should start slowly getting back to work.”

Story continues below this ad

“I did Pati Patni Panga last year, and I’ve come up with this little bit of a hack: if every year I do one reality show, then it gives me flexibility for the rest of the year to have a very easy schedule so that I can be around Raabu a lot. I don’t want to miss any part of her childhood. I can get back to work, but I will never have her childhood years back,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Before leaving, Fahad also lauded Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s game and called out her ‘paid fanbase’ for trolling Swara.