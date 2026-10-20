Rise and Fall 2: Sara Gurpal, Kajal Raghwani evicted from Virender Sehwag-hosted show

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

On the latest episode of Rise and Fall Season 2, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Manish Yadav, Sara Gurpal, and Kajal Raghwani faced the threat of eviction.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 20, 2026 09:24 PM IST
Sara Gurpal, Kajal Raghwani Rise and Fall 2Sara Gurpal and Kajal Raghwani get evicted from Rise and Fall 2. (Photos: Amazon Prime Video)
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Actors Sara Gurpal and Kajal Raghwani were recently evicted from Virender Sehwag-hosted captive reality show Rise and Fall Season 2.

Following politician Tej Pratap Yadav’s voluntary exit from the show last week, Virender announced that there would be a double eviction this week. After Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Manish Yadav were saved through public voting, the rulers were given a chance to save one of the three remaining contestants: Sonam Mallik, Sara Gurpal and Kajal Raghwani.

Also Read: ‘Khesari Lal Yadav will never find anyone who loves him as much as me’: Kajal Raghwani

 

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A post shared by Kajal Sharda🦋 (@kajalraghwani) 

Later, Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Rishab Jaiswal and Jaswanth Bopanna voted to save Sonam Mallik, arguing that she had not been given a fair chance to prove herself as she was a wildcard contestant. They also described Kajal Raghwani and Sara Gurpal as strong players who posed tough competition in the game. Eventually, Niharika Tiwari voted to save Sara, while Shehzad Poonawalla and Irina Rudakova chose Kajal. Having received the fewest votes from the rulers, Sara and Kajal were evicted from the show.

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Kajal Raghwani and Sara Gurpal on their Rise and Fall 2 exit

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani performed well in tasks and helped Tej Pratap Yadav and Shehzad Poonawalla become the ultimate rulers. She, however, struggled to form strong bonds with her fellow contestants. During her time on the show, Kajal also opened up about her past abusive relationships and spoke about falling in love with Khesari Lal Yadav.

During her exit, Kajal said, “Thank you so much to the show and all the contestants. I have not lived like this, so I learned a lot here. I follow my heart always. These moments are important for me, but I am missing my mother. Now I am going to her.”

Also Read | Kajal Raghwani opens up about abusive relationship: ‘I cannot trust anyone now’

 

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A post shared by Sara Gurpal (@saragurpals) 

Rise and Fall 2 marked Sara Gurpal’s third reality show appearance, following Bigg Boss 14 and Reality Ranis of the Jungle 2. Although she was initially safe from nominations, she was offered a choice between retaining her immunity at the cost of Rs 2.5 lakh from the workers’ prize pot or nominating herself to add the same amount to it. Sara chose to nominate herself, prioritising the workers’ interests over her own safety.

After she got evicted, Sara said, “It’s okay, I was sure this would happen. I am not feeling bad. It’s a game, so I won’t cry. I just want the workers to remember I have left very little difference for the game to change. Thank you for this platform.”

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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