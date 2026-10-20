Rise and Fall 2: Sara Gurpal, Kajal Raghwani evicted from Virender Sehwag-hosted show

Actors Sara Gurpal and Kajal Raghwani were recently evicted from Virender Sehwag-hosted captive reality show Rise and Fall Season 2.

Following politician Tej Pratap Yadav’s voluntary exit from the show last week, Virender announced that there would be a double eviction this week. After Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Manish Yadav were saved through public voting, the rulers were given a chance to save one of the three remaining contestants: Sonam Mallik, Sara Gurpal and Kajal Raghwani.

Also Read: ‘Khesari Lal Yadav will never find anyone who loves him as much as me’: Kajal Raghwani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Sharda🦋 (@kajalraghwani)

Later, Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Rishab Jaiswal and Jaswanth Bopanna voted to save Sonam Mallik, arguing that she had not been given a fair chance to prove herself as she was a wildcard contestant. They also described Kajal Raghwani and Sara Gurpal as strong players who posed tough competition in the game. Eventually, Niharika Tiwari voted to save Sara, while Shehzad Poonawalla and Irina Rudakova chose Kajal. Having received the fewest votes from the rulers, Sara and Kajal were evicted from the show.

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Kajal Raghwani and Sara Gurpal on their Rise and Fall 2 exit

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani performed well in tasks and helped Tej Pratap Yadav and Shehzad Poonawalla become the ultimate rulers. She, however, struggled to form strong bonds with her fellow contestants. During her time on the show, Kajal also opened up about her past abusive relationships and spoke about falling in love with Khesari Lal Yadav.

During her exit, Kajal said, “Thank you so much to the show and all the contestants. I have not lived like this, so I learned a lot here. I follow my heart always. These moments are important for me, but I am missing my mother. Now I am going to her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Gurpal (@saragurpals)

Rise and Fall 2 marked Sara Gurpal’s third reality show appearance, following Bigg Boss 14 and Reality Ranis of the Jungle 2. Although she was initially safe from nominations, she was offered a choice between retaining her immunity at the cost of Rs 2.5 lakh from the workers’ prize pot or nominating herself to add the same amount to it. Sara chose to nominate herself, prioritising the workers’ interests over her own safety.

After she got evicted, Sara said, “It’s okay, I was sure this would happen. I am not feeling bad. It’s a game, so I won’t cry. I just want the workers to remember I have left very little difference for the game to change. Thank you for this platform.”