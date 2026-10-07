Rise And Fall 2: Karan Patel, Tej Pratap Yadav exit Virender Sehwag’s show

Virender Sehwag-hosted Rise and Fall 2, produced by Banijay Asia, started streaming on Prime Video on 26th September. While the show flaunted quite an impressive line-up of contestants, it has already seen four evictions within two weeks. After Siwet Tomar was ousted from the show, Anish Bhagat was evicted due to fewer votes. And now, Karan Patel and Tej Pratap Yadav have also exited the show. SCREEN has exclusively confirmed the news and learned the reason behind their exit.
Karan Patel and Tej Pratap Yadav quit Rise and Fall 2
According to the captive reality show contracts, any contestant who voluntarily exits the show has to pay a penalty of Rs 2 crores. But as per our sources, an exception was made for both Karan and Tej as they exited the show. According to our sources, Karan Patel has not quit the show but has exited on medical grounds. As per our source, since the actor is diabetic, he had to take insulin from time to time and also has a lot of medication. Given the schedule of the show, his health was getting impacted. Also, in the last few days, Karan was feeling unwell and had to undergo some blood tests and other medical checkups. After his reports didn’t turn out to be good, Karan was deemed unfit to continue in the game.
As per Heena Kumawat from Film Window, Karan Patel exited the show between October 1 and 2. This is not the first time Karan Patel has had to leave a captive show midway. Last year, when he participated in The 50, Karan exited the show due to medical reasons and later returned as a wild card. Now, once again, the actor faced similar issues on Rise and Fall 2.
Tej Pratap Yadav, who captivated the audience with his fun personality on Bhojpuri Bawaal earlier this year, left the audience excited with his participation in Rise and Fall 2. Tej Pratap was loved by his fellow contestants and also became the first ‘ultimate ruler’ on the show. Unfortunately, due to some political and legal commitments, Tej Pratap also had to quit the show.
Siwet Tomar and Anish Bhagat’s exit from Rise and Fall 2
Reality show star Siwet Tomar was the first one to exit the show. Siwet was involved in a physical fight with Shehzad Poonwalla and was asked to leave the show. After his exit, Siwet took to social media and spoke about how Shehzad instigated him on religious grounds. He said in an Instagram live, “First of all, raising hands at someone is wrong, yes. But I want to know from all of you, if I go to a show and a man talks about only one thing from morning to evening, which involves religion and caste… I was being told the same thing for four days.”
Siwet further added, “Secondly, many people told me I hit him from behind. Honestly, when I was walking towards him, he turned around. So if you see the next cut, I’m face-to-face with him, and I’m holding him by the collar. Then I had five seconds with him when no one else was near us. If I wanted to hit him, I would’ve thrashed him right there. I was just holding his collar and explaining, ‘Babu, you are using religion’s name all the time.’ I never had a problem with any religion. I only have a problem with those who spread hatred. If he couldn’t be faithful to the religion he was born into, do you think he’ll be faithful to yours? I don’t like any person who uses my religion just to cause riots or fights because it’s not written anywhere.” In another clip, Siwet wrote, “He (Shehzad Poonawalla) chose to play dirty; I chose to give him what he deserved.”
After Siwet, social media influencer Anish Bhagat was evicted as he received the lowest number of votes. While Anish and Kajal Raghwani got the least number of votes, Anish was chosen by the contestants to exit the show. With four contestants already out of the game, two wild card entries are expected to enter the show soon.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More