Rise And Fall 2: Karan Patel, Tej Pratap Yadav exit Virender Sehwag’s show

Virender Sehwag-hosted Rise and Fall 2, produced by Banijay Asia, started streaming on Prime Video on 26th September. While the show flaunted quite an impressive line-up of contestants, it has already seen four evictions within two weeks. After Siwet Tomar was ousted from the show, Anish Bhagat was evicted due to fewer votes. And now, Karan Patel and Tej Pratap Yadav have also exited the show. SCREEN has exclusively confirmed the news and learned the reason behind their exit.

Karan Patel and Tej Pratap Yadav quit Rise and Fall 2

According to the captive reality show contracts, any contestant who voluntarily exits the show has to pay a penalty of Rs 2 crores. But as per our sources, an exception was made for both Karan and Tej as they exited the show. According to our sources, Karan Patel has not quit the show but has exited on medical grounds. As per our source, since the actor is diabetic, he had to take insulin from time to time and also has a lot of medication. Given the schedule of the show, his health was getting impacted. Also, in the last few days, Karan was feeling unwell and had to undergo some blood tests and other medical checkups. After his reports didn’t turn out to be good, Karan was deemed unfit to continue in the game.