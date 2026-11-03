Rise and Fall 2 finalists: Swara Bhasker, Gautam Gulati among top 6

Virender Sehwag-hosted Rise and Fall Season 2 is ready to conclude its journey this week. The show’s grand finale will be shot over tomorrow and Thursday. This season has received a lot of attention for its contestants, whether it’s Sawara Bhasker’s truce with Shehzad Poonwalla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary standing against all other contestants, or even Karan Patel resorting to vandalism on the show. Last year, TV actor Arjun Bijlani won the show, and this year, as fans are excited to see who lifts the trophy, the show has found its top 6 finalists.

Top 6 contestants for Rise and Fall Season 2

Surviving through six weeks on the show, politician Shehzad Poonwalla won the ticket to the finale task and became the first finalist. Later, Shehzad got the power to choose one ruler to join him in the finale; Shehzad chose Gautam Gulati. While Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel were saved from the final fall to the basement, they also made it to the finalist contenders on the show. Sadly, coming so close to the finish line, Manish Yadav and Sonam Singh were sent down to the basement.