Rise and Fall 2 finalists: Swara Bhasker, Gautam Gulati among top 6

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Virender Sehwag-hosted Rise and Fall Season 2 is ready to conclude its journey this week. The show’s grand finale will be shot over tomorrow and Thursday. This season has received a lot of attention for its contestants, whether it’s Sawara Bhasker’s truce with Shehzad Poonwalla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary standing against all other contestants, or even Karan Patel resorting to vandalism on the show. Last year, TV actor Arjun Bijlani won the show, and this year, as fans are excited to see who lifts the trophy, the show has found its top 6 finalists.
Surviving through six weeks on the show, politician Shehzad Poonwalla won the ticket to the finale task and became the first finalist. Later, Shehzad got the power to choose one ruler to join him in the finale; Shehzad chose Gautam Gulati. While Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel were saved from the final fall to the basement, they also made it to the finalist contenders on the show. Sadly, coming so close to the finish line, Manish Yadav and Sonam Singh were sent down to the basement.
Also Read: ‘I have ruined my career by taking a stand’: Swara Bhasker slams influencers on Rise & Fall 2
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Now, a report from Film Window has confirmed that from the basement, only two workers will rise to the penthouse and become the finalists. As per the report, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Niharika Tiwari have taken the last two spots in the show’s grand finale. The performances for the D-day are expected to be shot tomorrow, and the winner segment will be shot on Thursday. The grand finale for this season will stream on Amazon Prime on Friday at noon.
Swara Bhasker, Shehzad Poonawalla, Gautam Gulati, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Niharika Tiwari will be seen competing for the trophy. Manish Yadav, Sonam Singh, Rishab Jaiswal, and Jaswanth Bopannah will get evicted from the show in the upcoming episodes.
Rise and Fall 2 started in September with 15 contestants joining the Virender Sehwag-hosted show. The contestants included Swara Bhasker, Tej Pratap Yadav, Shehzad Poonawalla, Anish Bhagat, Raj Grover, Gautam Gulati, Karan Patel, Kajal Raghwani, Sara Gurpal, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Kaira Anu, Siwet Tomar, Manish Yadav, Irina Rudakova, and Niharika Tiwari. Rishab Jaiswal, Sonam Singh, and Jaswanth Bopannah joined the show as wild card contestants.
While Siwet Tomar was evicted from the show on grounds of physical violence, Tej Pratap Yadav had to quit the show due to a pending legal case. Karan Patel had also walked out of the show due to health reasons, but the actor returned to Rise and Fall 2 a week later.
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Last year, Arjun Bijlani had won Rs 28 lakh 10 thousand that were left in the prize pot on the show. This season, the winner will take home the trophy along with the remaining money in the prize pot. Right now, the prize pot on the show stands at Rs 22.4 lakhs in the penthouse and 12.55 lakhs in the basement. If the two prize pots get clubbed as the basement shuts down, it remains to be seen.
The show revolves around the concepts of the haves and the have-nots; the contestants are divided into workers and rulers, who live in the basement and penthouse, respectively. While the rulers have all the decision-making power and immunity in the game, the workers have to work hard, perform tasks, and also face eliminations.
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