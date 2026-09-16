Rise and Fall 2 final contestants: Karan Patel, Swara Bhasker join Virender Sehwag’s show

Rise and Fall 2 confirmed contestants list: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Spiltsvilla fame Kaira, Niharika Tiwari, social media influencer Raj Grover are also expected to be joining the Virender Sehwag show.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiSep 16, 2026 12:52 PM IST
Rise and Fall 2 confirmed contestantsRise and Fall 2 confirmed contestants: On Tuesday, host Virender Sehwag hinted at four names joining the show. 
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Amazon MX Player’s Rise And Fall Season 2 is only getting bigger by the day. The show’s new season was officially announced last week. After Ashneer Grover, cricketer Virender Sehwag takes on host responsibilities for the latest season. And what makes Rise and Fall 2 all the more exciting is its exciting line up of contestants. Popular names like Karan Patel, Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are joining the latest season.

Rise And Fall 2 contestants

On Tuesday, host Virender Sehwag hinted at four names joining the show. He said, “If its a game of power, you have to choose the players carefully.” He further hinted at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehzad Poonawalla, Swara Bhasker, and Karan Patel joining the show.

Also read | Virender Sehwag replaces Ashneer Grover as host of Rise and Fall 2: ‘No easy wins’

Other than them, SCREEN has learned that actress Archana Gautam, Rajat Dalal, Anam Darbar, and Sailesh Lodha are also expected to join the show. Other celebrities who will be reportedly seen as contestants are Spiltsvilla fame Kaira Anu, Sorab Bedi, and Niharika Tiwari, and Sakshi Shrivas.

Aa confirmed by Jeevika Singh, social media influencer Raj Grover will also be seen on the show. Other contestants expected to be on the show are Shrutika Arjun, Nehal Chudasama, Deepty Chettri, Priyanka Jagga, and Anurag Dobhal.

About Rise And Fall

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Rise And Fall Season 2 is expected to start streaming from October. Like the previous season, this year too 15 contestants will be playing the game based on the concept of the ‘haves and the have nots’. Last season, contestants had to choose from a golden and a silver suitcase. Those with Golden suitcases became the ‘rulers’ who lived in a luxurious penthouse, others who chose the silver suitcases became the ‘workers’ who lived in the basement with no basic amenities. The workers had to perform all the task, while rulers had all the powers.

While the rulers started the game with a prize pot of Rs 25 lakhs, the game was for the workers to earn more than that for the ‘takhta palat’. This ‘takhta palat’ helped the workers move to the penthouse, and the rulers were sent to the basement. While tables did turn, and workers became the rulers, TV actor Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner last season.

This year, Rise And Fall is expected to start streaming in the second week of October.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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