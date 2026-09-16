Rise and Fall 2 final contestants: Karan Patel, Swara Bhasker join Virender Sehwag’s show

Amazon MX Player’s Rise And Fall Season 2 is only getting bigger by the day. The show’s new season was officially announced last week. After Ashneer Grover, cricketer Virender Sehwag takes on host responsibilities for the latest season. And what makes Rise and Fall 2 all the more exciting is its exciting line up of contestants. Popular names like Karan Patel, Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are joining the latest season.

Rise And Fall 2 contestants

On Tuesday, host Virender Sehwag hinted at four names joining the show. He said, “If its a game of power, you have to choose the players carefully.” He further hinted at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehzad Poonawalla, Swara Bhasker, and Karan Patel joining the show.