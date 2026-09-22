Rise and Fall 2 confirmed contestants list: Gautam Gulati, Swara Bhasker join Sehwag’s show

Rise and Fall 2 Contestants 2026: After Alliance, Prime Video, and Banijay Asia are set to bring their next captive reality show, Rise and Fall Season 2, on 26th September. This year, cricketer Virender Sehwag has replaced Ashneer Grover as the host. The show features 15 contestants, who will be divided into rulers and workers. This year, some big names from the TV industry have joined the show while other contestants come from the field of politics, social media, and also the reality space. Karan Patel, Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Swara Bhasker, and many more will be seen on Rise and Fall 2.

1. Gautam Gulati

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Popular TV actor Gautam Gulati will be joining Rise and Fall Season 2. He was last seen as a team leader on Roadies XX. Gautam is a reality show veteran and won Bigg Boss 8 in 2014. Gautam has been part of TV shows like Kasamh Se, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and many more.

2. Kaira Anu

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Splitsvilla 16 winner Kaira Anu will also be seen as a contestant on the Virendra Sehwag-hosted show. Kaira, who is a dentist-turned-actor, made her reality show debut with Splitsvilla last year. Kaira has also been a social media influencer with an Instagram following of 585K.

3. Karan Patel

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Popular TV actor Karan Patel, known as TV’s angry young man, is also participating in Rise and Fall 2. Karan made his reality show debut last year with The 50; he was very recently seen on Bharti Singh’s Indian Game Show. Other than these, Karan Patel has been a part of popular TV shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kasamh Se, and many more.

Also Read: Virender Sehwag replaces Ashneer Grover as host of Rise and Fall 2: ‘No easy wins’

4. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

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Naagin 7 actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will also be seen in Rise and Fall 2. Priyanka, who rose to fame with Udaariyaan, was also a part of Bigg Boss 16. While Priyanka was a runner-up on Bigg Boss, she was lauded for her strong gameplay. Last year, Priyanka was also seen as a gang leader on Playground.

5. Shehzad Poonawalla

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Politician Shehzad Poonawalla, who was the former spokesperson for the BJP, will be seen on Rise and Fall Season 2. He has an Instagram following of 961K.

6. Swara Bhasker

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Film and TV actress Swara Bhasker, known for her unfiltered views, will also be seen as a contestant on Virendra Sehwag’s show. Swara ventured onto TV last year with Pati, Patni Aur Panga; she has been a part of films like Ranjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannata, and many more.

7. Irina Rudakova

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Actress Irina Rudakova has been a seasoned reality show star. She is the winner of Reality Ranis of the Jungle and Bigg Boss Marathi 5. She has now signed up for Rise and Fall Season 2 and has 459K followers on Instagram.

8. Anish Bhagat

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Social media influencer Anish Bhagat is known for his content around the LGBTQ community and has a strong fanbase of 1 million. He makes his reality show debut with Rise and Fall Season 2.

9. Sara Gurpal

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Punjabi actress Sara Gurpal, who appeared on Bigg Boss 14 in 2020, had a small stint on the show. In 2025, Sara went on to become the runner-up of Reality Rani’s of the Jungle Season 2. Rise and Fall 2 marks her hat-trick in the captive reality space.

10. Niharika Tiwari

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Another contestant who gained immense popularity after Splitsvilla 16 is model Niharika Tiwari. Niharika made headlines for her chemistry with Sorab Bedi on the show. In fact, the couple even featured in a music video due to their equation on Splitsvilla. Before Spiltsvilla, Niharika was also a contestant on MTV Roadies. Niharika has an Instagram following of 2.2 million.

11. Siwet Tomar

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Reality show star Siwet Tomar, who appeared on Roadies, Spiltsvilla, and very recently on The 50, has now joined the Virendra Sehwag-hosted show. Siwet was earlier rumored to join Bigg Boss 20; he made headlines last year for his fallout with Prince Narula and rumored relationship with Ridhi Dogra.

12. Kajal Raghwani

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Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani is reportedly one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri industry. Now, as she joins Rise and Fall Season 2, she possesses the highest fan following on social media compared to other contestants. Kajal has an Instagram following of 5.9 million.

13. Raj Grover

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Popular social media influencer known for making comedy reels with his family, Raj Grover is also a part of Rise and Fall Season 2. Raj has an Instagram following of 2.5 million.

14. Manish Kashyap

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Content Creator and Journalist Manish Kashyap, popularly known as the ‘Son of Bihar ‘, will be seen on Rise and Fall 2. He has an Instagram following of 1.1 million.

15. Tej Pratap Yadav

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Former environment minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav made his reality show debut this year with Bhojpuri Bawaal on JioHotstar. Rise and Fall 2 marks his second stint in the reality space.

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About Rise and Fall 2

The show is based on the concept of ‘the haves and the have-nots’, and features a penthouse and basement. The rulers lead a luxurious life in the penthouse and have the decision-making power in their hands, while the workers have to struggle their way up to the penthouse by performing tasks and saving themselves from evictions. This year, the contestants will get to choose from the golden and silver briefcases on day one. A new twist in the game is that the audience can also vote to make a contestant a ruler or a worker. On the Prime Video app, every contestant has a value placed on them; the audience has to choose a value for them, which will be added to the prize pot once the game begins.

Rise and Fall Season 2 will have a total of 42 episodes; the show will stream on Prime Video, every Monday to Sunday at noon.