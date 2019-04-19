Donald Glover is a true gem, says Rihanna on response to Guava Island

Singer-actor Rihanna has praised her Guava Island co-star Donald Glover for the response the film has received.

The musical film made a surprise debut at Coachella on April 11 and was later released on Amazon Prime Video.

In an Instagram post, Rihanna called Glover, who also served as a writer and producer of the film, a “true gem to the culture”.

“Wow! The response to #GuavaIsland has been quite overwhelming. So happy you guys felt the beauty in this film,” she wrote.

“Donald Glover, you are a true gem to the culture. I’m so proud of you and the work you put into making this film. I felt how close this was to you and your entire team. Thank you for trusting me with this role! It was the greatest experience being in Cuba, phones off, present with life and art! It was humbling. I loved watching every second of it,” she added.

The film, directed by Hiro Murai, follows Deni Maroon (Glover), a Cuban musician who “is determined to throw a festival for his island community”. Rihanna portrays his girlfriend and musical inspiration Kofi Novia.