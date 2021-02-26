The Married Woman actor Ridhi Dogra: Orientation of the character doesn’t matter as long as it’s told with dignity

Ridhi Dogra will be seen in the lead role in the same-sex love story The Married Woman. (Photo: Ridhi Dogra/Instagram)

Actor Ridhi Dogra is all set to foray into the digital space with AltBalaji and ZEE5 web series, The Married Woman. The show, set in the 90s, explores the love story of a same-sex couple. Ridhi shared that she feels “honoured” to play the titular role in the Ekta Kapoor web series.

Sharing her experience of playing a married woman named Astha in the show, Ridhi shared, “I feel quite honoured to be part of ‘The Married Woman’ and to play the titular role is really a dream come true.” For the actor, the subject at hand needed to be “dealt with utmost sensitivity and grace.” She added, “We are telling the story of individuality, love and acceptance. And it doesn’t matter to me the orientation of any character as long as it’s told with dignity. And that’s exactly how the experience was.”

The Married Woman also stars Monica Dogra in the lead role along with actors Suhaas Ahuja, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar and Imaad Shah. It has been directed by Sahir Raza.

A few days ago, Ridhi shared on social media how she has been in awe of her character Astha. In a long Instagram post, she wrote, “From the moment I started till the last moment I played her, I was awed by Astha’s resilience in silence. It reminded me of the quintessential Indian woman – who on the outside might seem ordinary but once you step into her world, you’d be bowled over by her extra ordinary character and strength. Astha is you. ♥️🧿🙌 And I salute you!”

Describing her character, Ridhi added, “A ‘perfect woman’, timid and loyal to her family. A daughter, a wife, a mother. She’s undertaken many roles in her life, but whilst pleasing everyone she’s lost her individuality. This is the journey of Astha, #TheMarriedWoman who is everyone’s, but her own.”

The Married Woman is based on the novel of the same name penned by Manju Kapur.