‘They took sunlight away’: Rida Tharana needed therapy after her time on Traitors 2

Actress Krystle Dsouza and social media influencer Rida Tharana won Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors 2 on Thursday night. As the ‘traitors’ in the game, they defeated Shalini Passi and Sahil Salathia and took home Rs 66 lakh in prize money. After their journey concluded, both the winners of Traitors Season 2 spoke to SCREEN about their time on the show. While Rida Tharana opened up about dealing with trauma, Krystle revealed she had no regrets about anything she did in the game. They also talked about Parul Gulati cheating on the show.

Talking about her journey on The Traitors 2, Krystle Dsouza said, “This was absolutely a rollercoaster journey. I have never felt like this before. Honestly, when I joined the show, I wanted to be a traitor. And I became a traitor on day one and then went on to win the show as a traitor. I don’t know how I survived those 13 days, but I did. I know that it may seem seamless, easy, and fun, but it takes a lot of hard work to convince people. The energy is drained the whole day behaving as an innocent, then going to murder at night. There were nights that I cried myself to sleep. The next day I had to pep myself up to go back to work and become innocent. So the journey has really been emotional for me.”

Also Read: The Traitors 2 winners Krystle D’Souza-Rida Tharana take home trophy, Rs 66 lakhs

Rida Tharan added, “I think as much as I could have been a better traitor, it’s quite crazy to start a journey as an innocent and then become a traitor and then to win the show. Apart from keeping the emotional quotient aside, I just knew exactly how to play an innocent. It took me 3 days to understand the game as an innocent. I think if I had gotten 3 more days to learn how to play the game as a traitor, I would have nailed it as well. I absolutely loved how it went. This is just who I am as a person. You got to see me in my most vulnerable form.”

Sharing how difficult it was to keep this secret for months, Krystle said, “It was very tough to keep it a secret for so many months. When people asked us who the winner is, we just couldn’t tell. I am still playing traitors outside.” Rida added, “It was a little hard, especially with people you are close with. A girl randomly called me up asking who the winner of the show is. I blocked her number.”

‘A lot of things did trigger me’: Rida Tharana on facing trauma

From the previous season to the current one, several contestants have struggled with the aftermath of their time on The Traitors. Many sought therapy to cope with trauma and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), and Rida Tharana was among them. She shared, “I am taking regular help for a lot of reasons. A lot of things did trigger me. Being put in the room where the windows were locked. Sunlight is one of the things where you feel like it’s morning or evening; that was taken away. Being locked in the room, it reminded me of the time when my parents had locked me in the room. I was already feeling guilty about taking people I loved out. I couldn’t distinguish between reality and the game. A lot of that took a toll on me. They also had a therapist on the set, and he was in my room most of the time. After I got out, I have been taking regular therapy sessions, sometimes twice a week. At times, it becomes really bad for me. Right now, also, when the show aired, people behind the screens constantly criticising me does affect me. It hurts. I’m still in therapy for that thing. I’m just taking things one step at a time. Hopefully, it gets better.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rida Tharana (@rida.tharanaa)

Krystle Dsouza, on the other hand, has not been much affected by the show. She said, “When I went into the show, I went to win. I did not go to make friends, so I kept my emotions aside. I still managed to be a traitor with integrity. I think I did a good job. I don’t have regrets about any decisions I made. I have no guilt whatsoever. I played the game with all my heart.”

Krystle Dsouza and Rida Tharana on Parul Gulati’s cheating allegations

One of the contestants this season, Parul Gulati, was accused of bribing a crew member to leak crucial information about the game. The controversy has since sparked reactions from her fellow contestants, with Krystle D’Souza opening up about feeling “bullied” during the show. Rida Tharana, meanwhile, criticised Parul for allegedly making personal remarks about her during the promotions.

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Krystle said, “We haven’t had any conversations about it after that. We said our bit. I put valid points across and no ‘gut feelings.’ I don’t think I need to give her one percent more attention than what she has gotten for her gut feelings. I would like to celebrate my day rather.”

Rida added, ” I personally felt very bad. During the promotions, she went on to make a personal comment about something that had happened last year, so it was very distasteful. I decided not to share my side of the story out of respect for the relationship I had with the other person. She went to make a joke about it. Mine was a little personal; she made me cry that day. This person absolutely did not give a damn about putting me on display of hate. So that is where it hurt me a lot. I still did not say anything after that. She called me an a**hole.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystle Dsouza (@krystledsouza)

Krystle futher recalled, “I felt extremely bullied that whole day. So for me to come out and say that that bullying was not your brain, I think I’m justified there because she really went like guns blazing for no reason. And every time I asked for a reason, it was like, ‘Oh, I’ll tell you at the table. And then at the table, you’re like, but when Munawar went, you didn’t cry. Her points were making no sense. You’re accusing me, putting your business on the line, putting everything on the line on what? On a gut feeling? Even Shweta ma’am at the table said, ‘So you’re saying it’s a gut feeling?’ And then she was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m 100% sure; just vote for my sake, vote.’ Why will people vote? Are everyone followers? Like, everyone Is using their brain, use your brain and play. And if you don’t have one, don’t come to play.”