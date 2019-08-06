Toggle Menu
Ricky Gervais confirms After Life 2 script is complete

Netflix show After Life follows Ricky Gervais' Tony whose life changes drastically after his wife Lisa's (played by Kerry Godliman) death from breast cancer.

After Life was renewed for a second run in April.

Actor-comic Ricky Gervais has officially confirmed the script for the second season of After Life is finished.

After Life is a British black comedy-drama web series created, executive produced, directed by, and starring Gervais.

Gervais on Monday took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Finished. Five weeks till filming. #AfterLife2,” he captioned the photo.

In a tweet, the actor also posted a photo of himself with the script, which read “‘After Life 2’ by Ricky Gervais… Shooting script”.

