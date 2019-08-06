Ricky Gervais confirms After Life 2 script is complete

Actor-comic Ricky Gervais has officially confirmed the script for the second season of After Life is finished.
After Life is a British black comedy-drama web series created, executive produced, directed by, and starring Gervais.
Gervais on Monday took to Twitter to make the announcement.
“Finished. Five weeks till filming. #AfterLife2,” he captioned the photo.
In a tweet, the actor also posted a photo of himself with the script, which read “‘After Life 2’ by Ricky Gervais… Shooting script”.
The critically-acclaimed Netflix show follows Gervais’ Tony whose life changes drastically after his wife Lisa’s (played by Kerry Godliman) death from breast cancer.
The series was renewed for a second run in April.