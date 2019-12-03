Inside Edge actor Richa Chadha: Audiences are curious to know what will happen in season two

Inside Edge Season 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 6. Inside Edge Season 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 6.

The second season of Inside Edge is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 6. Bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the web series stars Richa Chadha, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vivek Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, Angad Bedi and Tanuj Virwani among others.

Inside Edge brings alive the world of cricket – premier league to be precise, and the dirty secrets behind the championship. The first season that launched in 2017 broke all records and went on to even bag an International Emmy nomination.

Before the audience witnesses the drama in Inside Edge Season 2, Richa Chadha talked to indianexpress.com about her character, performance pressure after a hit season and the year 2019.

Excerpts from the conversation:

What can we expect from Zarina Malik in Inside Edge Season 2?

My character Zarina has changed a lot. She is now a survivor who is moving towards the dark side. She is really tempted by what’s going around her and the money that’s being made. I will not tell you whether she gives in or not, but she is definitely tempted. I absolutely loved the graph that the role offered this time. She has suffered so much in the past. Also, being powerless, the men were controlling everything in her life. Now, she is power-hungry and going into a different zone altogether.

The trailer looked quite dramatic. What can we expect from the new season?

Well, trailers are designed to kind of draw the audience, and it’s always dramatic. But we have taken into consideration what people felt was missing in season one and added the same this time. So it’s going to be quite an exciting time for the audience.

Aamir Bashir has joined the cast in the pivotal role of Bhai Sahab. How was it working with him?

It was amazing and we really have a bunch of good performers on this show. There are just so many talented actors around. I have known Aamir and have met him before he came on board.

These days there’s not much of a break between two seasons. But Inside Edge is coming back after two years. Do you think the delay will work in the show’s favour?

Yes, because people would just want to binge-watch it. They are really curious to know what season two holds for them. Personally, as an audience, when The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel or even Fleabag came back, I was eager and so ended up binge-watching it. That’s the mentality of most people. They have waited long enough and would now like to finish all episodes as soon as they can.

Making second seasons can be dicey, as we know what happened with Sacred Games. Do you think there’s more pressure on the team this time?

I really think when our show came, there was nothing else like that. Even the platform (Amazon Prime) hadn’t fully launched. To be really candid, we were just working on uncharted territory then and struggling with everything. But now, we have taken in all the feedback and planned it accordingly. So we are confident that this will work.

The first season was nominated for International Emmys. Do you think that helped develop a bigger international audience?

Of course. And honestly, it did come as a surprise when I was travelling, and people actually recalled me from the show. It feels great when you get some really honest feedback from people abroad, especially from a cricket-loving country like New Zealand.

On the same platform, you recently tried stand up with One Mic Stand. How was the experience?

It was amazing. And yes, it’s so interesting that through one medium, we can connect to people in different ways.

In the show, you mentioned how you attempt one new thing each year. So what’s the plan for the coming year?

Nothing to be honest as this year I did three new things. You guys saw me attempt standup, which was so scary. I was almost out of breath in the act. And then I learnt a new dance form and also how to ride a bike.

How was 2019 for you? What can we expect from you in the coming year?

It was really nice and brought in a lot of changes. There comes a time when people come of age and emerge as a better person. And I am hopeful that 2020 will only get better. You all will first see me in Panga and then Abhi Toh Party Shuru Huyi Hai. There’s something else I am working on, and you will hear another announcement soon.

We were told that you have signed three seasons of Inside Edge. So have you discussed the next one with the makers?

(Laughs) Jaan nikalwaoge (You will get me killed). I am not allowed to say anything about this.

Starting December 6, Inside Edge 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

