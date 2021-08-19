scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Richa Chadha, Ronit Bose Roy join forces for suspense thriller Candy

Ashish R Shukla directorial Candy is scheduled to premiere in September on Voot Select.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: August 19, 2021 4:10:25 pm
richa chaddha- ronit boseroy- candyCandy will stream on Voot Select. (Photo: PR handout)

Actors Richa Chadha and Ronit Bose Roy on Thursday took to their social media platforms to announce their upcoming collaboration, Candy.

Richa shared a teaser of the series on Instagram and wrote, “The secret’s in the candy. It’s time to #UnwrapTheSin with #CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series: stay tuned.”

Ronit Bose Roy also took to Instagram and posted the suspense thriller’s teaser. Along with the video, he wrote, “Rudrakund ke sheher mein, jo dikhta hai wo hota nahin. It’s time to #UnwrapTheSin with #CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series: stay tuned..”

While Richa Chadha will play a police officer, Ronit Bose Roy will be seen in the role of a teacher in Candy. The makers claim the series is an ”amalgamation of suspense, fear, hope, politics, ambition, murder mystery and a lot more.”

Candy is helmed by Ashish R Shukla. It is scheduled to premiere in September on Voot Select.

