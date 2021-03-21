scorecardresearch
Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi begin shooting for web series Six Suspects

Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi starrer Six Suspects is being directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. It is an adaptation of author Vikas Swarup's book of the same name.

March 21, 2021 4:50:34 pm
richa chadha pratik gandhi webseries six suspectsRicha Chadha and Pratik Gandhi will share screen space for the first time in an upcoming series. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram, Pratik Gandhi/Instagram)

Actors Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi have teamed up for a web-series, Six Suspects, the official adaptation of author Vikas Swarup’s 2016 book of the same name. The series, being helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, went on floors in February end. While the makers have managed to keep the news under wraps, Richa Chadha on Sunday shared a video from the set and showered praise at her director.

“So thrilled to tick this one off my bucket list. Collaborating with a director on my wish list… began my career with him (cuz he was acting in Gangs of Wasseypur). Happy Storytelling Day, Tigmanshu Dhulia,” Richa wrote, captioning the Instagram story. Six Suspects is a murder-mystery set in Delhi. The series adaptation is being produced by Reel Life Entertainment.

richa chadha pratik gandhi six suspects web series Richa Chadha gave her a fans a tour of the set of Six Suspects. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)

This is the first time Richa and Pratik will be sharing screen space. Richa’s last work was the big screen release, Madame Chief Minister, a political drama helmed by Subhash Kapoor. This year, Richa will also begin filming the third installment of the hit comedy franchise Fukrey, which will reunite her with boyfriend Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma.

Pratik was last seen in the much-acclaimed SonyLIV series Scam 1992. Pratik, who was known mostly by Gujarati film-viewing audience, became a pan-India star with his portrayal of controversial stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Besides Six Suspects, Pratik has a comedy film with Taapsee Pannu, titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? The Arshad Sayed directorial, being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, will go on floors later this year.

