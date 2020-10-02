Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh to feature in ZEE5’s spy thriller Lahore Confidential

ZEE5's Lahore Confidential, starring Richa Chadha and Arunoday Singh in the lead, is an addition to the spy thriller franchise London Confidential. (Photo: Richa Chadha, ZEE5 Premium, Arunoday Singh/ Instagram)

Streamer ZEE5 is expanding its spy thriller franchise London Confidential with new movie Lahore Confidential, starring Richa Chadha and Arunoday Singh in the lead.

To be directed by filmmaker Kunal Kohli, Lahore Confidential is being described as a “contemporary, elegant and thrilling love story of two spies that will put them in a tug of war with each other”.

The narrative revolves around a humble, divorced Indian woman and amidst her mundane-routine life and her love for Urdu literature, she finds herself on an intelligence duty in Pakistan.

The film has a strong sense of patriotism and thrill entangled with old school romance, the streamer said in a statement.

“Lahore Confidential brings the genre of spy and romantic thriller in a way that will keep the viewers hooked to the plot. My favourite part of the film is the old school romance banter mixed with its espionage.

“I can’t wait for the audience to witness this great story filled with romance, action, poetry, and a lot more thrill,” Chadha said.

Singh, who previously worked in ZEE5’s Chargesheet, said he is glad to be teaming up with the streamer again.

“Poetry has always been close to my heart, which makes the film even more special for me. It’s is going to be a never seen before romantic spy thriller. The narrative will challenge the viewers as well. I am super excited to kick start this project with ZEE5,” he added.

The movie will also feature popular television actor Karishma Tanna in a pivotal role.

“My character has a lot of layers to it which will be interesting for the viewers. They can expect a surprise or two. I hope people enjoy the film, it will be out soon on ZEE5,” she said.

For Kohli, the movie is a challenging project as he has to tackle a variety of themes with it.

“The film has lots of elements to it, ranging from old school romance, action, Urdu poetry to edge of the seat thrill, and to bring all these elements together makes it a challenging project.

“After Fanaa, this is going to be my second love story with a thriller backdrop… I am looking forward to commence shooting,” he added.

Produced by Jar Pictures, Lahore Confidential will premiere on ZEE5.

The franchise, created by S Hussain Zaidi, started with London Confidential: The Chinese Conspiracy, featuring Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli in the lead.

