Rhea Chakraborty makes an emotional exit from Traitors 2, says, ‘I’ll always be innocent’

Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors 2 has entered its final leg, and closer to the finish line, the game has gotten intense. In the third drop (consisting of episodes 7,8, and 9), as the game takes a nail-biting turn, many big names also got evicted. Actress Shweta Tiwari was ‘murdered’ by the Traitors – Krystle Dsouza and Shahneel Gill, which means she is out of the show. And actress Rhea Chakraborty was evicted on the Circle of Shaq by her fellow contestants. Leaving on an emotional note, Rhea pointed out how everyone doubting her felt like Deja Vu.
Rhea Chakraborty and Shweta Tiwari get evicted from The Traitors 2
While the Karan Johar-hosted game of deception is very fast-paced and brutal, Shweta Tiwari’s eviction didn’t go down well with the contestants. All of them got very emotional when Shweta didn’t turn up at the breakfast table. Some declared that they hated the traitors for this; one of the contestants also said he would punch the traitor in the face once he or she was unmasked.
Reacting to her exit, Shweta Tiwari said, “I am very scared to open this letter today. I knew the Traitors would murder me; the way everyone was fighting for me recently, declaring I am innocent, I knew this would happen.” Getting emotional at Shweta’s exit, Rida Tharana said, “There was this sense of innocence and kindness she had; it felt like revenge, that her game was ended.” Shalini Passi also teared up, while Mallika Sherawat was in disbelief. Mallika said, “She was like a mother figure to us; her exit was tough. I am not exaggerating, but I felt stabbed by a dagger today. I am going to miss her.”
Another big eviction was of actress Rhea Chakraborty. Closer to the semi-finale, Rhea was evicted from the game by her fellow contestants in the Circle of Shaq. While Rhea secured 8 votes out of 9 contestants, being seen as someone who would betray affected the actress deeply. As she exited the show, Rhea made an emotional speech where she said, “I had a great time with all of you. You guys became my family away from family. I really love all of you, and I am sorry if, in the Circle of Shaq, we pointed fingers at each other. It was just a game, and I hope we can all be friends outside the game.” Further revealing her true identity in the game, Rhea declared she was innocent and said, “This felt like Deja Vu: roses are red, violets are blue, I am in my chapter two, so how dare you? I am innocent, always have been and always will be.”
Rhea’s Deja Vu reference came from the accusations she faced in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The CBI gave Rhea a clean chit, citing that there was not enough evidence against her. Right from the time Rhea entered the show, she insisted on playing as an innocent, stating how she has been seen as a traitor in real life for quite some time. In a previous episode, defending herself, Rhea had said, “I can’t show myself murdering someone because of my personal journey. I am really not a Traitor; I don’t know how else to tell you. This has been the narrative of my life. The world thought I was a Traitor, but I turned out to be Innocent.”
Others who got evicted from The Traitors 2 recently were Shahneel Gill, Ikka, Prish, Ansh Chopra, and Tanya Puri.
The Traitors 2 finalists
While the top 4 of the show will be revealed in the last episode, the last six contestants in the game are Dalip Tahil, Sahil Salathia, Krystle Dsouza, Shalini Passi, Rida Tharana, and Mallika Sherawat. The show’s grand finale is expected to stream on 3rd September on Prime Video at Midnight.
However, according to rumors on social media, it is said that Dalip Tahil would be murdered next, while Sahil would be evicted from the Circle of Shaq. Eventually, it will be Krystle, Rida, Shalini, and Mallika who will compete in the finale.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More