Rhea Chakraborty makes an emotional exit from Traitors 2, says, ‘I’ll always be innocent’

Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors 2 has entered its final leg, and closer to the finish line, the game has gotten intense. In the third drop (consisting of episodes 7,8, and 9), as the game takes a nail-biting turn, many big names also got evicted. Actress Shweta Tiwari was ‘murdered’ by the Traitors – Krystle Dsouza and Shahneel Gill, which means she is out of the show. And actress Rhea Chakraborty was evicted on the Circle of Shaq by her fellow contestants. Leaving on an emotional note, Rhea pointed out how everyone doubting her felt like Deja Vu.

While the Karan Johar-hosted game of deception is very fast-paced and brutal, Shweta Tiwari’s eviction didn’t go down well with the contestants. All of them got very emotional when Shweta didn’t turn up at the breakfast table. Some declared that they hated the traitors for this; one of the contestants also said he would punch the traitor in the face once he or she was unmasked.

Also Read: ‘Many of them are educated’: Shweta Tiwari calls out abusive language against women online

Story continues below this ad

Reacting to her exit, Shweta Tiwari said, “I am very scared to open this letter today. I knew the Traitors would murder me; the way everyone was fighting for me recently, declaring I am innocent, I knew this would happen.” Getting emotional at Shweta’s exit, Rida Tharana said, “There was this sense of innocence and kindness she had; it felt like revenge, that her game was ended.” Shalini Passi also teared up, while Mallika Sherawat was in disbelief. Mallika said, “She was like a mother figure to us; her exit was tough. I am not exaggerating, but I felt stabbed by a dagger today. I am going to miss her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Another big eviction was of actress Rhea Chakraborty. Closer to the semi-finale, Rhea was evicted from the game by her fellow contestants in the Circle of Shaq. While Rhea secured 8 votes out of 9 contestants, being seen as someone who would betray affected the actress deeply. As she exited the show, Rhea made an emotional speech where she said, “I had a great time with all of you. You guys became my family away from family. I really love all of you, and I am sorry if, in the Circle of Shaq, we pointed fingers at each other. It was just a game, and I hope we can all be friends outside the game.” Further revealing her true identity in the game, Rhea declared she was innocent and said, “This felt like Deja Vu: roses are red, violets are blue, I am in my chapter two, so how dare you? I am innocent, always have been and always will be.”

Rhea’s Deja Vu reference came from the accusations she faced in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The CBI gave Rhea a clean chit, citing that there was not enough evidence against her. Right from the time Rhea entered the show, she insisted on playing as an innocent, stating how she has been seen as a traitor in real life for quite some time. In a previous episode, defending herself, Rhea had said, “I can’t show myself murdering someone because of my personal journey. I am really not a Traitor; I don’t know how else to tell you. This has been the narrative of my life. The world thought I was a Traitor, but I turned out to be Innocent.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Others who got evicted from The Traitors 2 recently were Shahneel Gill, Ikka, Prish, Ansh Chopra, and Tanya Puri.

The Traitors 2 finalists

While the top 4 of the show will be revealed in the last episode, the last six contestants in the game are Dalip Tahil, Sahil Salathia, Krystle Dsouza, Shalini Passi, Rida Tharana, and Mallika Sherawat. The show’s grand finale is expected to stream on 3rd September on Prime Video at Midnight.

However, according to rumors on social media, it is said that Dalip Tahil would be murdered next, while Sahil would be evicted from the Circle of Shaq. Eventually, it will be Krystle, Rida, Shalini, and Mallika who will compete in the finale.