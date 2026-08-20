‘Can’t show myself murdering someone’: Rhea Chakraborty defends herself on The Traitors 2

In The Traitors Season 2, Rhea Chakraborty claimed that she cannot afford to be a ‘Traitor’ in the game because of her personal journey. In the Prime Video show, ‘Innocents’ and ‘Traitors’ are housed together, with the ‘Traitors’ having the power to ‘murder’ the ‘Innocents’, which basically means that they get the power to eliminate contestatnts. At the ‘Circle of Shaq’, contestants get a chance to vote out people they suspect of being ‘Traitors’. This time, the three names that were highly discussed were Rhea Chakraborty, Parul Garg and Krystle D’Souza. While defending herself, Rhea said, “I can’t show myself murdering someone because of my personal journey.”

In the fifth episode of the show, Rhea could be seen trying to convince her housemates that she is not a ‘Traitor’. She announced, “I am really not a Traitor, I don’t know how else to tell you. This has been the narrative of my life. The world thought I was a Traitor, but I turned out to be Innocent.”

She was referring to the accusations against her in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The CBI later closed its investigation, citing a lack of evidence to establish the allegations against her.

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Rhea explained to her housemates why she cannot afford to be a ‘Traitor’ in the game. She shared, “I don’t want to be a Traitor. The reason is that the world already sees me as a Traitor. Do you understand? From my personal life journey. So, I don’t want to come and willingly murder on a show. This is very bad for me. Dirty memes will be made out of it. I am the most trolled person in the country. You know what that means? All I am saying is you guys are making a big mistake.”

She added, “One thing is clear about me that I don’t go with the herd. I am not influenced. I can influence, yes. I have that personality. Beyond this, if you want to write my name, I am okay with it.”

Rhea was dating actor Sushant Singh Rajput at the time of his death in 2020. She was later accused of abetment to suicide and was also named in a drug-related case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the investigation. In October 2020, Rhea was arrested in the case and was released on bail days later. In March 2025, the CBI closed its investigation into the death case, giving Rhea and her brother Shovik a clean chit.