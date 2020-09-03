Revisiting The Boys Season 1

The Boys season 2 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 4.

The Boys is an irreverent, bloody, funny and sort of crazy take on the superhero genre. Unlike Superman and Captain America, The Boys reimagined the superhero myth by conflating them with powers like celebrity and fame. Instead of being a force for good, the superheroes in The Boys are corrupt, reckless and sometimes even cruel.

Waiting for the second season? Let’s look back at the inaugural season first.

The Boys began with the girlfriend of Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) being run over by a speedster superhero called A-Train, one of the ‘Seven’, the most powerful and popular superhero team on the planet. A grieving Hughie is approached by Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher, a British native who worked with the CIA before going rogue. Butcher promises vengeance to Hughie and inducts him into the Boys, a bunch of people, who were earlier officially tasked to keep the supes in line. Butcher also has another grudge against the Seven. He believes his wife was raped by Homelander.

But they were disbanded after a tragic incident. Apart from Butcher and Hughie, there is Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) and Frenchie (Tomer Capon) in the team.

Butcher brings the Boys together reluctantly. They find out that supes were not born supes. As babies, they were injected with a substance called Compound V, which gave them superpowers. However, they were not told of this and grew up believing they were special.

At Vought Corporation, which owns and markets the Seven, Homelander (Anthony Starr) is the most powerful superhero and he only listens to Elisabeth Shue’s Madelyn Stillwell, an official at Vought who manages supes. Erin Moriarty’s idealistic and kind-hearted Annie or Starlight joins the Seven and is sexually assaulted by The Deep, an Aquaman parody, on the first day. She also comes to know that Homelander is not the Big Boy Blue Scout he poses to be in public. In fact, none of the Seven are. What Annie knew was just their public persona.

Later, Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), who was injected with Compound V to turn her into a supe-terrorist, also joins the Boys. Supe-terrorists were necessary to make it clear to Americans and the Congress that the Seven should be allowed into armed forces as only they can take on supe-terrorists.

In the finale, Butcher breaks into Stillwell’s home to bait Homelander. Homelander, though, tired of Stillwell’s lies about his child, blows two giant holes onto her face. Homelander takes Butcher to an undisclosed location, a suburban house. It is revealed that Becca, Butcher’s wife, has been raising Homelander’s son in secret.

