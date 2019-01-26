Resident Evil TV series in the works at Netflix

Toggle Menu
Resident Evil film series is the highest-grossing film series based on a video game.

Netflix is developing a show based on popular horror film and video game franchise Resident Evil.

According to Deadline, the streaming giant is searching for a showrunner to script a new version of the story.

Netfilx aims to “explore the dark inner workings of the Umbrella Corporation and the new world order caused by the outbreak of the T-virus”.

The Resident Evil film franchise, launched in 2002 with Resident Evil, consists of six movies, produced by Constantin, which had acquired the rights to the video game series, and distributed by Screen Gems.

The franchise has earned 1.2 billion dollars worldwide to date to rank as the highest-grossing film series ever based on a video game.

Paul W S Anderson directed the six-movie series, which starred Milla Jovovich. The last installment was 2016’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

