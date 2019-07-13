RejctX trailer: This ZEE5 web series is all about the misfits

Upcoming ZEE5 web series RejctX is about people who do not fit in. Thus, the title (which is spoken as ‘rejects’). The trailer of the series is out and appears to be at least partly inspired by Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Similar to Gully Boy’s Murad Ahmed, RejctX features a group of young people who form a rap band to express their angst. Rap or hip hop has had a history of being a creative outlet and a voice for the disgruntled youth belonging to poor families and marginalised backgrounds. In fact, it emerged out of engagement between the African-American youth in 1970s New York City and immigrants from the Caribbean.

RejctX apparently tells a similar story, though the trailer does not convey enough information beyond the way the world perceives the identity of the ‘rejects’ (like a Muslim girl wearing hijab is limited to her religion and sartorial choices) and their sexual orientation.

The voice overs feature actors harping about the injustice and identity crises caused by an uncaring world. The production values look strictly okay, but overall the series looks pretentious.

Goldie Behl, whose credits include Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai and Drona, is the creator, so there is not much hope that the series will actually involve nuanced storytelling.

Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, Anisha Victor, Ahmed Masi Wali and Ridhi Khakhar star in RejctX. It premieres on July 25.