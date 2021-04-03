Rege-Jean Page not returning for Bridgerton season two

British actor Rege-Jean Page, whose turn as the dashing Duke of Hastings in season one of hit Netflix series Bridgerton made him a global heartthrob, will not be a part of the second season.

The announcement was made on the Bridgerton Twitter page via a notice from show’s narrator Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews).

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Rege-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear,” the post read.

Based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, the show is set in the competitive world of Regency era London high society’s Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court.

The first season, which premiered in December last year, revolves around the romance and marriage between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Page).

Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing ❤️💫 https://t.co/YBk4RvKNpx — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 2, 2021

Page also responded on the post saying it was a pleasure to be part of the show. “Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing,” he wrote.

Bridgerton season two will chronicle the pursuit of a suitable marriage for the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony ( Jonathan Bailey), as chronicled in the second book of Quinn’s book series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. Actor Simone Ashley will play the female lead.

The series also features Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell and Bessie Carter.

Chris Van Dusen is the showrunner of Bridgerton, which is produced by media mogul Shonda Rhimes, known for shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal.