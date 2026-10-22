Real Kashmir Football Club: Vishakha Singh on financial blows before International Emmy nod

The Sony LIV series Real Kashmir Football Club has earned a nomination in the Drama Series category at the 54th International Emmy Awards. The show is inspired by the true story of Jammu and Kashmir’s first professional football club, which was established in the aftermath of the devastating 2014 Kashmir floods. Actor Vishakha Singh, who serves as an executive producer on the show, recently spoke to SCREEN about the International Emmy nomination and the challenges the team faced in securing funding for the project.

During the conversation, Vishakha, known for playing Neetu in the 2013 comedy film Fukrey, admitted that getting an International Emmy nomination is a “huge career milestone” for her. “I have been in the industry for over 20 years, wearing different hats. It was different because of what this series took out of me. Seven years to be exact, and there has been a great deal of persistence through a long run of setbacks. This nomination is such a validation. Our defiance and persistence has been rewarded,” she shared.